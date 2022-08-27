Triathlon News & Notes: Non Stanford Takes on Coaching Role, U of A Gets Tri, AG World Champions, and More

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The University of Arizona greenlights women’s triathlon

The University of Arizona in Tucson will officially add women’s triathlon as a varsity sport next fall, it was announced this week. The Wildcats will begin the search for a coach straight away and will start recruiting athletes this spring, with the first season starting in September of 2023. Arizona, which will offer a maximum of 6.5 scholarships for the triathlon team, is the 12th NCAA Division I program to add the sport; a total of 40 schools across the country now offer women’s collegiate triathlon.

Ironman inks deal with Qatar Airlines

Qatar Airways is now the official airline partner of the Global Ironman Series and the Ironman 70.3 Series—at least through 2025. The partnership, announced this week, also names the airline as the title partner for four Ironman 70.3 events. The deal stands to benefit triathletes who participate in Ironman events, as those who fly with Qatar will be eligible for special deals with the airline.

British Olympian Non Stanford to retire, take on coaching position

Just call her Coach Non: Non Stanford, the 2016 Olympian and world championship medalist, shared that she is retiring from professional racing in October and will be taking a coaching position British Triathlon at the Leeds Triathlon Center. “I’ve been intent on one day paying that forward, by giving back to the sport that has given me so much,” Stanford, 33, posted this week. “I’m incredibly grateful that British Triathlon has given me the opportunity to make this passion a reality.”

Catch Ironman 70.3 Zell am See live on Sunday

Another weekend, another exciting (and televised) event: Up next? Ironman 70.3 Zell am See-Kaprun in Austria, which will feature both men and women pros vying for a piece of the $30,000 prize purse and a slot in the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Champs in Finland. The pro race—headlined by Brit Emma Pallant and Switzerland’s Imogen Simmonds on the women’s side and Germany’s Sebastian Kienle and Jan Stratmann as well as Australia’s Tim Reed on the men’s—will be broadcast live on Outside TV with the pro men taking off at 11:00 CEST and the pro women at 11:02 CEST. The live broadcast will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Age-group world champions crowned in Slovakia

While many eyeballs may have been glued to the Collins Cup coverage or the return of Lucy Charles-Barclay in the Long Distance World Champs, many age-groupers were doing their own impressive thing in Slovakia last week. Several U.S. age-groupers picked up world championship titles across the various events offered at The Samorin World Championships, headlined by Team U.S.A.’s only double champ, Ruth Hamilton of McLean, Va. who hit the top step in the women’s 75-59 age-group in both the aquathlon (1,000m swim, 5K run) and long-distance aquabike (2,000m swim, 79.8km bike).

Other winners in the aquathlon included Ella Madden (women’s 16-19), Johnathan Dolan (men’s 20-24), Katie McCully (women’s 65-69), Judith Reiberg (women’s 70-74), and Robert Plant (men’s 75-79).

In the long-distance aquabike, Team U.S.A. champs were Amber Smolik (women’s 35-39), Kurt Holt (men’s 45-49), Blair Saunders (women’s 55-59), Robert Smartt (men’s 65-69), Heather Grahame (women’s 65-69), Billie Pate (women’s 70-74), and Francis Schauer (men’s 75-79)

And in the Long Distance Championships (2000m swim, 79.8km bike, 17.9km run), Mike Wien and Suzanne Mink placed first in the men’s and women’s 70-74 age-group, respectively.

Podcast Notes