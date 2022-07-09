Triathlon News & Notes: Katie Zaferes Gives Birth to Boy, Paratriathletes Win in Montreal, and Mark Allen’s New Platform

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It’s a boy for Katie and Tommy Zaferes

From Olympic medalist to mom, Katie Zaferes has had quite the year. The Tokyo Olympic double medalist and her husband, fellow pro triathlete and photographer Tommy, welcomed their first child, a boy named Kimble William, on Thursday, July 7. The unique moniker, Zaferes posted, is a hybrid of the words “kind” and “humble,” two tenets that her late father, Bill, encouraged others to live by. Weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces, Kimble’s “got a whole lot of him to love,” Zaferes posted. “And that’s not even taking [into] account his personality that we can’t wait to get to know!”

Paratriathletes pick up hardware in Montreal

Four U.S. paratriathletes won gold medals at the 2022 World Triathlon Para Series Montreal on Friday. All told, 10 out of the 15 U.S. elite paratriathletes who competed in the event earned medals across six categories, with Grace Norman (women’s PTS5 classification), Kelly Elminger (PTS4), Kyle Coon (PTVI), and Hailey Danz (PTS2) each taking the top step of the podium in their respective races. The Montreal event was the second stop of the 2022 Para Series; the next will be in Swansea, Wales on Aug. 6.

Josiah, Sullivan Middaugh set for father-son duel at XTERRA Beaver Creek

In what may very well be the first father-son duo to ever toe the line of a pro triathlon, Josiah and Sullivan Middaugh are set square off at the XTERRA USA Championship next weekend in Avon, Colorado. The elder Middaugh, 43, the 2015 XTERRA world champion and a 15-time national champ, headlines the start list, which includes his 18-year-old son, who placed sixth in the same race last year. “This will be Sullivan’s first elite race and he has actually been training for triathlon, so look out,” said Josiah, who added that his younger son, Porter, 16, will also be competing. The race, which includes a one-mile lake swim, a 16-mile mountain bike ride boasting 3,000-feet of elevation gain, and a six-mile trail run, features $25,000 in prize money for the top 10 elite men and women.

Mark Allen teams up with TriDot

TriDot, a triathlon training platform, has teamed up with six-time Ironman world champ Mark Allen to create the TriDot Mark Allen Edition. The new program, which will be available this fall, is the “ future of coaching,” according to Allen, and “combines the wisdom and insight Mark has gained…through his unparalleled racing career and 30 years of coaching experience with revolutionary algorithmic intelligence to provide triathletes around the world with training programs updated in real time with input from wearables, coaches and direct athlete input.” Those interested can secure a spot on the waitlist here.

Ben Kanute shares about balance, parenting, and triathlon

Olympian Ben Kanute writes about how his life and training have shifted since welcoming his daughter nearly two years ago. In a post for his shoe sponsor, Hoka, Kanute said, “There are a lot of parallels to parenting and racing, but the biggest one is being flexible. You may have a plan at the beginning of the race, but you have to respond to the different racing dynamics, and I find we are constantly adjusting to the different parenting dynamics.” Last month, Kanute shared that he and his wife, Courtney, are expecting another child later this year.

Podcast Notes

The Triathlete Hour

MX Endurance podcast showcases Challenge Roth champ Ditlev, who talks through his race and his reaction to winning.

Dede Griesbauer who, at 51 years old, has been competing as a professional triathlete for the past 20 years, talks about her longevity and success in the sport on the Ali on the Run Show .

. Endurance Planet brings on elite age-grouper triathlete Andrew Hall, who candidly shares his journey of healing from health and hormonal issues to succeed in the sport.

The IronWomen podcast chats with pro triathlete Rebeccah Wassner, who offers an inside scoop on the New York City Triathlon (which she has won multiple times), coming up on July 24.

Kat Matthews, winner of the Sub8 Project and the silver medalist at the Ironman World Champs, joins The Physical Performance Show to share how she maintains a healthy mindset despite trauma and negativity.

to share how she maintains a healthy mindset despite trauma and negativity. That Triathlon Life addresses, among other topics, dealing with race anxiety, returning from injury, wearable tech, and more.

Greg Bennett brings on Jodie (Swallow) Cunnama, who has transitioned from pro triathlete to a mom of three and a coach.

