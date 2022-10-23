Triathlon News & Notes: Katie Zaferes Elected to USAT Board of Directors, Jonny Brownlee named MBE, and More
The news from around the multisport world this week.
Katie Zaferes elected to USAT Board of Directors
Katie Zaferes, a two-time Olympic medalist and 2019 world champion, was elected to the USA Triathlon Board of Directors as an Elite/Pro Athlete Representative, USAT announced this week. In her new role, Zaferes will provide “ insight, perspective and advice from the elite athlete community,” according to USAT. Paratriathlete Kyle Coon and pro triathlete Megan Foley were also added to the USA Triathlon Athletes’ Advisory Council; all terms are two years and begin in January.
Jonny Brownlee named MBE, top honor in the UK
Just call him Jonny Brownlee, MBE. The 32-year-old triathlete was officially welcomed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) this week, for “achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.” Brownlee, who has won Olympic gold (mixed relay; Tokyo 2020), silver (men’s individual; Rio 2016), and bronze (men’s individual; London 2022) is one of the world’s most decorated triathletes. He’s next set to compete in Super League Triathlon’s Grand Finale in NEOM, Saudi Arabia on October 29.
TriDot and Mark Allen launch new training platform
Athletes can now glean the wisdom of six-time Ironman World Champ Mark Allen through the newly-launched TriDot Mark Allen Edition, a subscription-based training platform. The service, which costs $149 per month, is meant to “provide triathletes around the world with highly effective training programs updated in near real time with input from wearables, coaches and direct athlete input,” according to TriDot.
$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from vendor at Ironman Waco expo
A vendor participating in the Ironman Waco expo last weekend reported that he had $18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from his booth. John Aselton, a disabled veteran and owner of Dallas-based Koru Performance, said that everything—from products to credit card machines to branding material—were taken overnight, despite the presence of security guards at the expo site in Indian Spring Park. “Honestly, we showed up and it was like a dream. I was like, ‘Did I pack everything up and not remember? Did I load it in the van? Did I move it somewhere?’ After about ten minutes of looking, it was like, no it was for sure stolen,” Aselton told local news. He’s now trying to refill the products and move on. Meanwhile, Ironman released a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation, which is now with local authorities.
Challenge Roth receives Bavaria Sports Award
Challenge Roth, widely considered the largest and longest-running triathlon in the world, received the Bavaria Sports Award this week. An honor typically reserved for individuals, Challenge Roth is the first organization to receive the distinction for “Outstanding Promotion of Sport.” In accepting the award, Challenge Roth’s race director Felix Walchshöfer recognized the 7,500 volunteers who help put on the grand event each July. “We still can’t believe Roth is in the same league as sporting legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Anne Haug and countless Olympic champions. However, this prize is not for us as the organization of the race, but for everyone who makes the race possible,” he said. “It is thanks to them that we can fulfill thousands of dreams here in Roth every year.”
Gwen Jorgensen welcomes baby boy
Gwen Jorgensen, the 2016 Olympic champion in triathlon, welcomed a 7 pound, 3 ounce boy named George last week, her second son with husband Pat Lemieux (first-born Stanley is 5). “We are all fabulous and over the moon to start this beautiful life together,” Jorgensen posted. While Jorgensen, 36, has switched her focus from triathlon to marathons, she shared most of her training through pregnancy on social media, which included plenty of biking and swimming.
Podcast Notes
- Rich Roll features 2022 Ironman World Champ Gustav Iden and third-place finisher Kristian Blummenfelt on his latest episode. In it, they cover a gamut of topics including the extreme science and data mining behind their training, including lactate testing and threshold training; maintaining a close friendship while being competitors; and how to garner a champion’s mindset. Roll also shared that he’ll soon release a podcast with Iden and Blummenfelt’s coach, Olav Aleksander Bu.
- The Dying to Ask podcast highlights Mark Goldman, the triathlete behind the 13 for 13 Heroes Mission. Goldman shares his plan, which involves completing 13 Ironman or 70.3 races for the 13 U.S. service members who died during the Kabul airport attack on August 26, 2021, with each race held in the closest location to their hometown.
- The Greg Bennett podcast with 2022 Ironman World Champion Chelsea Sodaro is a must-listen. Sodaro gets candid about her postpartum journey (she had daughter Skye 18 months ago), including the many highs and lows she experienced in her build-up to Kona; and candidly details her race day.
- Can’t get enough of Kona? Check out Pro Tri News Kona debrief, where the hosts offer hot-takes from the epic day of racing. And MX Endurance podcast brings on two-time Ironman World Champ Chris “Macca” McCormack, who reflects on the many changes he’s seen at the event (and in the sport) since his racing days.
- Looking ahead to next weekend’s Ironman 70.3 World Champs in St. George, Utah, the Real Triathlon podcast showcases top contender Ellie Salthouse of Australia and her coach, Zac Collins, to chat about her prep for the race.
- IronWomen brings on American pro triathlete Amy Cymerman, who will be competing at the Ironman 70.3 World Champs next weekend. Cymerman shares her rise in the sport, and her unique athletic background which includes nordic skiing and track and field.