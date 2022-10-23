Triathlon News & Notes: Katie Zaferes Elected to USAT Board of Directors, Jonny Brownlee named MBE, and More

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Katie Zaferes elected to USAT Board of Directors

Katie Zaferes, a two-time Olympic medalist and 2019 world champion, was elected to the USA Triathlon Board of Directors as an Elite/Pro Athlete Representative, USAT announced this week. In her new role, Zaferes will provide “ insight, perspective and advice from the elite athlete community,” according to USAT. Paratriathlete Kyle Coon and pro triathlete Megan Foley were also added to the USA Triathlon Athletes’ Advisory Council; all terms are two years and begin in January.

Jonny Brownlee named MBE, top honor in the UK

Just call him Jonny Brownlee, MBE. The 32-year-old triathlete was officially welcomed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) this week, for “achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.” Brownlee, who has won Olympic gold (mixed relay; Tokyo 2020), silver (men’s individual; Rio 2016), and bronze (men’s individual; London 2022) is one of the world’s most decorated triathletes. He’s next set to compete in Super League Triathlon’s Grand Finale in NEOM, Saudi Arabia on October 29.

TriDot and Mark Allen launch new training platform

Athletes can now glean the wisdom of six-time Ironman World Champ Mark Allen through the newly-launched TriDot Mark Allen Edition, a subscription-based training platform. The service, which costs $149 per month, is meant to “provide triathletes around the world with highly effective training programs updated in near real time with input from wearables, coaches and direct athlete input,” according to TriDot.

$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from vendor at Ironman Waco expo

A vendor participating in the Ironman Waco expo last weekend reported that he had $18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from his booth. John Aselton, a disabled veteran and owner of Dallas-based Koru Performance, said that everything—from products to credit card machines to branding material—were taken overnight, despite the presence of security guards at the expo site in Indian Spring Park. “Honestly, we showed up and it was like a dream. I was like, ‘Did I pack everything up and not remember? Did I load it in the van? Did I move it somewhere?’ After about ten minutes of looking, it was like, no it was for sure stolen,” Aselton told local news. He’s now trying to refill the products and move on. Meanwhile, Ironman released a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation, which is now with local authorities.

Challenge Roth receives Bavaria Sports Award

Challenge Roth, widely considered the largest and longest-running triathlon in the world, received the Bavaria Sports Award this week. An honor typically reserved for individuals, Challenge Roth is the first organization to receive the distinction for “Outstanding Promotion of Sport.” In accepting the award, Challenge Roth’s race director Felix Walchshöfer recognized the 7,500 volunteers who help put on the grand event each July. “We still can’t believe Roth is in the same league as sporting legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Anne Haug and countless Olympic champions. However, this prize is not for us as the organization of the race, but for everyone who makes the race possible,” he said. “It is thanks to them that we can fulfill thousands of dreams here in Roth every year.”

Gwen Jorgensen welcomes baby boy

Gwen Jorgensen, the 2016 Olympic champion in triathlon, welcomed a 7 pound, 3 ounce boy named George last week, her second son with husband Pat Lemieux (first-born Stanley is 5). “We are all fabulous and over the moon to start this beautiful life together,” Jorgensen posted. While Jorgensen, 36, has switched her focus from triathlon to marathons, she shared most of her training through pregnancy on social media, which included plenty of biking and swimming.

