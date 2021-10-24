Triathlon News & Notes: Ironman Acquistions, Xterra Gets the Greenlight, and More

Xterra World Champs get greenlight

After some COVID-related uncertainty, Xterra has announced that their off-road triathlon World Championships are a go this year. The race, set for Dec. 5 in Maui, was hanging in the balance due to the strict lockdowns imposed across Hawaii. However, race organizers were able to make it happen with some restrictions, including a limiting the field to 500 athletes, plus requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test prior to packet pickup. Hawaii also requires travelers to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.

RELATED: Yes, Training in Maui is As Dreaming As It Sounds

Ironman acquires cycling app FulGaz

In an effort to enhance their virtual platforms and offerings, the Ironman group has acquired FulGaz, an Australian brand best known for its real-world training videos of some of cycling’s most famous routes, from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to France’s famously-twisty Lacets de la Montvernier. To start, the acquisition will mean added enhancements to the FulGaz hardware, as well as an expansion of its suite of virtual rides to include Ironman courses.

Russian pro Polyanskiy hit with three-year ban, first doping DQ from Tokyo Games

Already suspended after tests revealed the presence of EPO in his urine and blood samples in late July, Russian triathlete Igor Polyanskiy has been formally banned from the sport for three years. On top of that, his results from the Tokyo Olympics, during which he placed 43rd and was part of the 14th-place mixed relay team, have been officially removed and considered annulled, and his ROC relay teammates were also disqualified. Because he admitted to doping and did not dispute his positive test, the 31-year-old Polyanskiy received a one-year reduction from the potential four-year sanction by a World Triathlon tribunal. His case is the first formal disqualification of a Tokyo Olympics athlete for doping,

USA Triathlon Foundation seeks ‘everyday’ athletes for ambassador team

The USA Triathlon Foundation, the nonprofit arm of USAT, is accepting applications for their 2022 ambassador team. Seeking the “everyday triathlete who has a passion for giving back,” the team will take part in community outreach activities, beginner triathlon clinics, and local service projects. One such project will be at the USAT Age Group National Championships in Milwaukee next August, which will support local triathlon communities and multisport-focused charities in the host city. The window for application is open until Nov.5, to apply, click here.

USAT’s “Together, We Thrive” initiative wins diversity and inclusion award

This week, USA Triathlon’s Together, We Thrive initiative has picked up a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Choice Award from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The initiative, which launched in August 2020, aims to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion and access into all areas of USA Triathlon’s business and community. One result of the initiative? A free virtual summit that will explore topics related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and access in multi sport set for Nov.5-7. To register, click here.

Wattie Ink is now Spaero Triathlon

Wattie Ink, a standout on the tri-apparel scene, is now Spaero Triathlon. And with the name change comes a new line of technical triathlon gear as well as a new ambassador team. The San Diego-based company is rolling out a line of apparel made from “some of the most advanced fabrics that deliver improved thermal regulation and superior aerodynamics.,” according to Spaero CEO Ryan Cady. The company is actively seeking applicants for his ambassador team with select members receiving over $400 of custom team apparel and gear among other perks. The deadline is Nov, 12; to apply, click here.

Paratriathlete Brad Snyder among nominees for Sullivan Award

Paratriathlete gold medalist Brad Snyder was one of 38 athletes nominated for the James E. Sullivan award, which recognizes the top athlete in the U.S. in any sport and honors “athletic accomplishments and honors those who have shown strong moral character as well.” Snyder, a blind triathlete who became the first man to win an individual triathlon event in either the Olympics or Paralympics with his Tokyo gold, was among a list of nominees including gymnast Simone Biles, track star Athing Mu, and swimmer Caleb Dressel, who was named the Sullivan recipient at a ceremony earlier this week.

TheMagic5 goggles to be featured on Shark Tank

Attention Shark Tank fans: Check out the Oct. 29 episode to see the founders of TheMagic5 goggles pitch their product. Rasmus Barfred and Bo Haaber, “whose experience as triathletes led to the creation of their custom reinvention for a solution to a problem for swimmers,” according to the show description, have developed a technology using a facial scan from a smartphone app to map the measurements of a customer’s face to create their custom-fit goggles. They are currently the goggles-of-choice for Ironman world champ Jan Frodeno.

RELATED: The Magic5 Review: Are $65 Jan Frodeno-Backed Custom Goggles Worth It?

Podcast Notes