Triathlon News & Notes: Flora Duffy Day, Awards for Super League, and An Octogenarian Dream Team

Super League Triathlon lands industry award

It was a big week for Super League Triathlon (SLT). On Sunday, the fast-paced event, featuring the world’s best short-course stars, took to the streets of London for its 2021 season. Then, on Tuesday, the group walked away with top honors in the Cutting Edge category at the Sports Industry Awards for their Arena Games during the pandemic. The awards celebrate innovation and excellence in the athletic arena. Super League CEO and Co-Founder Michael D’hulst accepted the award at a glitzy ceremony in London, noting his pride in pulling off a successful series, especially during a pandemic. “We committed to push forward and launch a cutting edge event like the Arena Games in the face of adversity,” he said. “That is what we stand for and why as a team we are successful in re-defining triathlon.” SLT next head to Munich for another race on Sunday.

Flora Duffy gets public holiday in her name, is “forever golden”

Flora Duffy continues to bask in the glow of being an Olympic gold medalist: On Friday, Bermuda declared Oct. 18 “Flora Duffy Day” in recognition of her success as her country’s first-ever Olympic champion. And earlier this week, the 33-year-old shared that she received a custom bike from Specialized, her sponsor. The S-Works Tarmac bike, dubbed “Forever Golden,” features golden outlines on the rim of the Roval wheels and a frame finished in what looks like white marble. While Duffy’s bike is one-of-a-kind, mere mortals can buy a similar steed for $14,000.

Team USA comes out on top in Olympic, Paralympic triathlon medal count

With seven combined Olympic and Paralympic triathlon medals in Tokyo, the U.S. earned more medals in the sport than any other country, reported USA Triathlon. The record-setting medal count—which included three gold, three silver and one bronze—boosted the standings from the Rio 2016 Games by one medal each in both the Olympics and Paralympics. “International success by our elite athletes not only helps fuel interest and participation in the sport,” said John Farra, USA Triathlon High Performance General Manager, “but also serves as one of the markers that our high performance athletes and programs are on track and provides the next generation of athletes an important target and objective to work toward.”

Filipino former pro triathlete recovering from bike accident

Arland Macasieb, a former pro triathlete from the Philippines, is in stable condition following a serious accident in which he was hit and then dragged by a car while riding his bike in Fairfield, New Jersey on Saturday, Sept. 4. According to local reports, the driver of a custom 1959 Chevrolet Corvette hit Macasieb—who competed on the Filipino National Team before becoming a successful Ironman athlete, exercise physiologist, bike fitter, and coach—and then dragged him by about 100 feet before stopping (the driver was charged with having an unsafe vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and making an unsafe lane change.) A Go Fund Me has been established for Macasieb, 46, as he recovers from extensive injuries which will require a “series of surgeries” according to his family’s updates.

Octogenarian “Dream Team” completes sprint triathlon

Proving that you’re never too old to “tri,” a trio of octogenarians completed the Smiley Sprint Triathlon in Clemmons, North Carolina last weekend. Dubbed the “Dream Team 255” (the number representing their combined ages), the squad of 86-year-old Philip McKenzie, 80-year-old Michael Davidson, and 89-year old Dwayne Daggett combined to finish the 300-meter swim, 20K bike, and 5K run, respectively. And Dream Team 255 is not done yet. “We made a commitment,” Daggett said after the race. “One year from now, we’ll get together and do it again.”