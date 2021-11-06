Triathlon News & Notes: Brownlees Host Camp, New 70.3 Venue, and More

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Allysa Seely elected to World Triathlon’s Athletes’ Committee

American Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely has been elected to World Triathlon’s Athletes’ Committee. The 32-year-old Seely, who won the women’s PT2 event at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and followed it up with a victory in the PTS2 in Tokyo, is one of seven new members of the committee, and the only female paratriathlete among the group. According to World Triathlon, the mission of the committee is to “ensure that the athletes’ viewpoint remains at the heart of World Triathlon decisions.” Following the election, Marisol Casado, the World Triathlon president and a member of the International Olympic Committee, commented: “[We] are really looking forward to working with them to make our sport even better.”

Injured Australian triathlete home after lengthy hospital stay

A positive update on the Alexa Leary story: the 20-year-old Australian triathlete is now home from the hospital, more than 100 days after the bike accident that nearly killed her. Suffering from a traumatic brain injury, blood clots, and several broken bones, Leary says she has come a long way and feels “really great, like a new person.” Although she still has more physical therapy and rehab ahead of her, Leary said she is looking forward to “being a triathlete again.” The #MoveforLex social media campaign, designed to support Leary, has raised around $130,000 AUD ($96,135 USD); half the money is being donated to the hospital’s neurosurgery ward, and the other half going to start a nonprofit supporting families of those in the ICU.

Brownlee Brothers to host winter training camp

Earlier this week, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee announced they’d be hosting a winter training camp in La Nucia, Spain, a favorite spot of the brothers. The camp, which is open to 150 people, offers “access to elite level coaching, including the Brownlee Fitness head coach Mark Buckingham,” as well as a stacked swim, bike, and run schedule that follows the Brownlee’s winter training schedule. The cost of the camp (which includes a hotel stay) starts at £1,449 ($1,955.86 USD); more information can be found here.

Save the Date: Endurance Exchange 2022

Endurance Exchange, the nation’s largest endurance sports conference and hosted by USAT, is set to take place virtually March 3-5, 2022. Designed to “grow, inspire and support the endurance sports industry and provide a forum where everyone within the multisport community can learn; share best practices, trends and innovations; network; and celebrate,” Endurance Exchange features several sessions on topics ranging from coaching to club management to nutrition and fueling. Registration is now open.

Swansea, Wales added as Ironman’s latest location

Another week, another new Ironman venue. The latest addition? Ironman 70.3 Swansea, slated for Aug. 7, 2022. The race description promises a “fantastic route in a race destination offering scenic beauty with the historic dockside, Gower Peninsula and the rolling green hills, pastures and rich agriculture of Rural Swansea,” the second-largest city in Wales. Athletes will swim in the Swansea Bay, ride through the quaint fishing village of Mumbles and along the countryside, then run a two-loop course that takes them through Swansea’s city center and beyond. Registration for the event opens on Nov. 16.

New record for “world’s longest triathlon” set

Ian Lambert, a father of two from Wallsend, UK, recently spent over 30 hours swimming, biking, and running to set a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest triathlon. Lambert’s total efforts added up to 220 miles, breaking the previous record of 180 miles. According to local reports, the once overweight construction worker, 37, repeated a seven-mile swim, 170 mile cycle, and 43-mile run, only stopping to change kits between activities. Click here for footage of Lambert in action.

