Triathlon News and Notes: XTERRA Moves Worlds Date, Rev3 Makes a Comeback, and More

XTERRA Pushes World Championships to December

To allow for the maximum amount of time for global vaccination roll-out and relaxation of COVID-related restrictions, XTERRA announced this week it is pushing the XTERRA World Championship from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5, 2021. Additionally, the XTERRA Trail Run World Championship will move from Oahu to become a part of the weekend of events in Maui. Will the famed post-race Halloween party still take place? That has yet to be announced.

Daniela Ryf gets personal, announces coaching change among other revelations

Four-time Ironman World Champ Daniela Ryf opened up about several personal and professional issues in a Q&A published in a Swiss magazine as well an interview on Breakfast with Bob, both posted on Friday. Noting that the pandemic forced her to take a deeper look into her life without triathlon, she says, among other things, that she is no longer working with long-time coach Brett Sutton and is coaching herself (“Brett and I didn’t fall out,” she said in the article. “And I am eternally grateful to him. But I wanted to develop myself further.).

The article also highlights how Ryf is pursuing an advanced degree in business psychology, is building a new home, and also “rediscovered love and thus, to a certain extent, myself” through a relationship with a woman. The response from the triathlon community has been overwhelming supportive.

Rev3 roars back with pro race in Williamsburg

Veteran race organization Rev3 is making a resurgence on the pro scene this summer. After focusing solely on local and age-group racing pre-pandemic, the Northern Virginia-based company announced a partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO), which will help furnish a $15,000 pro prize purse for the Williamsburg Half on June 27 (the two-day event will also include an age-group sprint, Olympic, and half, as well as a kids duathlon). So far, pros Andrew Starykowicz and Angela Naeth have committed to the event, with the former posting, “Rev3 revolutionized triathlon a decade ago. Not only did they put on a superior experience on race day, the Rev3 family drew the greatest names in triathlon to every race. I am super excited to be back racing with Rev3.”

Angela Naeth joins UESCA as partner, director of content

In other Naeth news, the Ironman champ will be lending her expertise to United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy (UESCA) as a partner and director of content. In the position, Naeth will spearhead the redevelopment of UESCA’s triathlon coaching certification, among other roles. UESCA says it tapped Neath, who has a BS in health science and an MS in physical therapy from the University of Missouri, because of her “tremendous amount of knowledge in respect to triathlon and endurance sports as a whole. Her clinical background and education in tandem with her tenure as a professional triathlete is very unique.”

Summer Rappaport shares a look into her buildup to Tokyo

USA Triathlon caught up with Summer Rappaport, the only U.S. triathlete to have qualified for the 2021 Olympics so far, in a brief clip they tweeted earlier this week. Rappoport shares that she has been training up to 30 hours per week in Montegordo, Portugal with an international squad led by coach Paulo Sousa. “My goal is to race for an Olympic medal and bring home hardware for Team U.S.A.,” she said.

Since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2019, U.S. National Team athlete Summer Rappaport has been preparing for her moment on sport's biggest stage. Her training has taken her to Portugal, where she's working every day toward her lifelong goal. #TokyoUnited @Summerrappz pic.twitter.com/SryVhzMekV — USA Triathlon (@usatriathlon) April 22, 2021

Katie Zaferes returns to training after her father’s death

Katie Zaferes, whose father, Bill, suddenly passed away earlier this month, posted that she is returning to her training base in Spain after spending time with her family in Maryland. In a touching tribute, Zaferes wrote, “[Dad] is with me in a different way and we’re going to be doing this together as I ask for his guidance, strength, and joy for the road ahead. Because as my dad reminded me before every race, all I needed to do was ‘race hard, but most of all have fun.’ So that’s what I’m going to do.” Zaferes, who has said that it was her dad who first introduced her to triathlon, is currently the top-ranked woman in the World Triathlon Series (WTS) and is a favorite to make the U.S. Olympic team when racing resumes next month.

BMC Pro Triathlon Team teams with Zen8 to provide coaching plan

No pool? No problem. In a new partnership, BMC Pro Triathlon Team is now offering an extensive coaching plan utilizing the Zen8 swim trainer. The plan, which features videos and specific workouts, draws on the expertise of BMC pros like Chris Leiferman, Chelsea Sodaro, Kat Matthews, and Kristian Hogenhaug, feature warm-up exercises, drills to improve technique, core and balance exercises, mobility routines, shoulder stability exercises, cool down routines, and bonus extra tips and drills. It’s available for a 14-day free trial and runs from around $50 to $200 per year depending on the level you select.

More pros pick up CBD deals

After Sam Long chatted about incorporating Miraflora CBD products into his recovery routine, other pros have since shared their own experiences. Recently, Holly Lawrence signed with Beam, and this week Ben Hoffman shared his partnership with Champions + Legends, with the dad of two (including a newborn) saying that the products help him with “decreased anxiety and a relaxation boost which assists ushering out body into restful sleep, but ready to go if a baby needs you.” (Pro triathlete Tim O’Donnell is also on Champions + Legends sponsored athlete roster).

Street in Hopkinton to be named “Hoyt’s Way” in honor of Ironman, marathon legend



A street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts–the town that serves as the starting point of the Boston Marathon–will soon be named “Hoyt’s Way” after the legendary Dick Hoyt, who passed away last month. This week, a board approved the motion, which will honor the Ironman Hall of Famer who became famous for pushing (and pulling) his son, Rick, who has cerebral palsy, through several marathons and triathlons.

