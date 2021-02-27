Triathlon News and Notes: Husky Triathlon, Epic Photos, and Women’s History Month

As triathlon season slowly starts to ramp up, here are some of the headlines around the world of multisport.

Husky Triathlon to showcase Aussie stars



Top Australian athletes will face off this weekend at the Husky Triathlon Festival, doubling as the Australian National Triathlon Championships. Among the names on the start list are powerhouses including Ellie Salthouse, Amelia Watkinson, and Annabel Luxford as well as Tim Reed and Tim van Berkel on the men’s side. All will be vying for the $35,000 AUD ($27,000 USD) prize purse. The professional race that is set to be broadcast live YouTube and Facebook on 6AM AEDT/7PM GMT (Saturday).

Tommy Zaferes shares his 10 favorite photos



For a fun blast into the past (well, the past few years, at least), check out Tommy Zaferes’ gallery of great moments in triathlon. The former pro triathlete, 35, is now a pro photographer and has snapped pictures at most of the recent major ITU races. Zaferes shared that his top 10 photos are a “mix of memorable moments between ‘right place right time’, ‘historical in the sport’ and ‘personally memorable.’’ He includes interesting insight behind each photo, including one of his wife, Katie, winning her first ever world title in 2019, just a couple of weeks after a horrific bike crash during a race nearly derailed her season.

Zwift to celebrate and showcase women throughout March



Zwift, the virtual training and racing platform, will be celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March by hosting a series of events, challenges, panels, and podcasts, including the Zwift PowerUp Tri podcast, hosted by Olympian triathlete Sarah True.

“We’ve come so far for equality in sport, there is more work to do but this series is a chance to stop and celebrate the achievements of women in sport around the world,” said True, whose podcast guests will include triathlete Sika Henry, who’s aiming to become the first African American woman to go pro in the sport, and pro triathlete-turned-champion marathoner Malindi Elmore. Other planned features include group rides and runs led by female athletes and community leaders.

Mary Knott remembered and honored with ocean swim



The story of beloved and accomplished triathlete, ultra-runner, and veterinarian Mary Knott has made headlines around the world as details emerged of her tragic and sudden death at the age 44. Knott, who died on February 13, was honored by several of her friends and teammates, with an ocean swim at Moonlight Beach earlier this week. Among those present was pro triathlete and coach Hilary Biscay, who wrote “carrying on without [Knott] is undoubtedly the biggest challenge we have ever faced but we are taking it on together, one day at a time.”

Paratriathletes showcased in new series

In 2016, Grace Norman was an 18-year-old track star who dabbled in triathlon–and won a gold medal for Team USA at the Rio Paralympic games. A below-the-knee amputee born without a left foot, Norman is now a college grad and Registered Nurse and is chasing gold in paratri and track yet again. Norman shares her story with fellow paratriathlete champ Lauren Steadman i in the first episode of the new World Triathlon series Going Beyond. The series shares the journey of several paratriathletes from around the world as they prepare for the world championships in May and the Tokyo Paralympics in August. Episodes are posted on Facebook and air on TriathlonLIVE.tv every Wednesday.

