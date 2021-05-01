Triathlon News and Notes: Full Ironman Back in St. George, a Pro’s Return, and More

Full-distance Ironman heading back to St. George in 2022

While all eyes were on St. George, Utah for Saturday’s 70.3, plans were already underway for a full-distance Ironman in the scenic spot in 2022. Ironman announced that St. George will host a full Ironman on May 7, 2022 and again in 2024–and it will also serve as the Ironman North America Championships in those respective years. St. George, which last hosted an Ironman in 2012, will continue to host a 70.3 each year. “We are excited to bring a full distance IRONMAN triathlon back to St. George in 2022,” said Paul Huddle, senior regional director for Ironman. “While we were prevented from bringing the full-distance Ironman race in 2020, we can’t wait to see this race make its return to St. George next year.”

Chelsea Sodaro’s return from pregnancy highlighted in new content series



What does it take to go from pregnant to racing as a top pro triathlete in a matter of months? “Greater Than One,” a new five-part series from the Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) will answer just that by highlighting the journey of American pro triathlete Chelsea Sodaro, who gave birth to her daughter, Skye, on March 16. One of the top 70.3 athletes in the world, Sodaro is aiming to compete at the Collins Cup event in August. The first 10-minute episode, which showcases Sodaro’s final weeks of pregnancy and offers snippets of her childhood, is available on the PTOHub on YouTube.

Tokyo tightens COVID rules in the buildup to the Olympics



The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics are putting more precautions into place in advance of the late July event, including establishing a new rule that all athletes must be tested for COVID-19 every day. This is a change from the original guidelines, which stated that athletes would be tested at least once every four days. All Olympians and close contacts must have two negative tests before arrival to Tokyo, and anyone who tests positive will not be able to compete. This is all to assuage public opposition to the Olympics from those who fear it could turn into a superspreader event. The triathlon events are scheduled to go off on July 26 (men’s individual race), July 27 (women’s individual race), July 31 (triathlon mixed relay), and the Paralympic Games will take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

USAT brings back the Splash & Dash



The Splash & Dash is back! USA Triathlon’s kids-only aquathlon series is set to return in 2021 with 30 events planned in cities across the U.S. and possibly more to be added to the calendar. Launched in 2012, the series is for athletes ages 7 to 15 and follows a swim-run format as a way to introduce the younger set to multisport in a non-competitive, fun environment. Click here to find an event near you.

