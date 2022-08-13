Triathlon in a Futuristic Mega-City, U.S. Paratriathletes on Hot Streak, and the Toughest Two Tris in the Planet

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Lucy Charles-Barclay to race in the World Triathlon Long Distance Champs

After hinting that she may be making a return to racing sooner than later last week, Lucy Charles-Barclay has confirmed her first competition post-injury. The 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Champion will race in the World Triathlon long distance championship in Samorin, Slovakia later this month, she confirmed on Instagram. “It’s been a roller coaster ride to get to this point, but I’m finally ready to put on a race number and find out where I’m at,” she wrote. The race, featuring a 1.2-mile swim, 50-mile bike, and 11-mile run, will be held on the same weekend and venue as The Collins Cup. Other top triathletes, including Australia’s Grace Thek, Great Britain’s Emma Pallant, and Sweden’s Lisa Norden will join Charles-Barclay on the start list.

Victoria Brumfeld named interim CEO at USA Triathlon

In the wake of former CEO Rocky Harris’s departure last month, USA Triathlon has named Victoria Brumfeld as the interim CEO, effective September 3. Brumfeld, who joined the USAT staff in 2018, was formerly the Chief of Staff and Chief Business Development Officer and has also had leadership roles at Virgin Sport and Korff Enterprises, where she helped run the New York City Triathlon. “Victoria has distinguished herself both nationally and internationally as a dynamic leader, trailblazer and passionate member of our community, industry, and sport,” said Joel Rosinbum, Chair of the USAT Board of Directors in a statement. He added that the board has launched a “global search for a permanent CEO.”

Super League Triathlon heading to futuristic mega-city for Grand Finale

With a move on brand for its über-innovative approach to racing, Super League Triathlon has tapped Neom, a futuristic mega-city being built in Saudi Arabia, as the site of its 2022 Grand Finale. “Neom will see the culmination of five all out, explosive triathlon races across the world, as the athletes make one final bid for glory and a share of the $1.8M prize pool,” Super League shared in a brief announcement of the October 29 event, which caps an intense fall schedule of back-to-back races in London, Munich, Malibu, and Toulouse. Details are pending as to where the athletes will actually race in Neom, which is being built in the desert along the Red Sea with a 105-mile long car-free zone that could potentially become home to 1 million residents.

(Photo: Callie Chee / NEOM)

U.S. Paratriathletes shine in Swansea

Hailey Danz, who has not lost a World Triathlon event since August 2021, kept her winning streak alive at the 2022 World Triathlon Para Series in Swansea, Great Britain last weekend. Danz, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, claimed victory in the PTS2 sport classification, taking the tape nearly four minutes ahead of her closest competitor on a course featuring a 750-meter swim in the River Tawe, followed by a 19.5-kilometer bike and 5K run. Other top Team U.S.A. paratriathlete finishers in Swansea included Kendall Gretsch (second, women’s PTWC), Eric Mcelvenny (third, men’s PTS4), and Kendra Herber (third, women’s PTS4).

Scottish woman, Norwegian man win Norseman Tri

Leaping off a ferry and swimming 2.5 miles in chilly 55-degree F waters, biking 112 miles up a mountain against a stiff wind, and running 26.2 miles had nothing on 219 hearty triathletes who finished the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon in Norway last weekend. Dubbed the toughest triathlon in the world, the race is notorious for its harsh conditions. This year, Eilidh Prise of Scotland (11:47:49) and reigning champion Jon Breivold of Norway (9:23:28, a new course record) took the tape for the women and men, respectively. “During the first part of the bike, I was questioning whether I could even do this, let alone win it,” Prise, a Norseman newcomer, said. “It was all about just getting to the finish line. I can’t believe it.”

(Photo: Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images)

Skeikampen selected as site for Winter World Triathlon Champs

On the topic of Norway, the country has been designated as the site of the 2023 winter triathlon world championships. The event will take place in Skeikampen, a cross-country ski resort 45 minutes away from Lillehammer. There, the junior, U23, elite, paratriathlon, and age-group winter triathlon world championship, winter duathlon, as well as the winter triathlon 2×2 mixed relay will take place between March 23 and March 26. Now in its 25th year, the winter world champs features races consisting of snow running, mountain biking, and cross-country skiing.

Podcast Notes