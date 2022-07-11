Triathlete Moves Exclusively Online

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

When I was hired for this job in January 2020, I had no idea what was ahead of me. I thought I knew. Just like at the start line of a race, you think you know. You understand the basics of swim-bike-run, you’re pretty sure you’re prepared, you know there’ll be ups and downs—but you don’t really know what’ll actually happen.

Of course, in this race, we all know what happened next. The COVID pandemic upended our tri world. Events were canceled, people got sick, our country wrestled with a lot of long-standing issues. Here at Triathlete we tried to adapt and help you all stay healthy and motivated through it all.

Now, our race at Triathlete has taken another turn. (Don’t they always?) After almost 40 years, the magazine issue hitting your doorsteps right now will be the last regular print issue of the magazine.

That doesn’t mean we’re going anywhere, though! To extend the metaphor, we’re still in this race. Along with any special magazine issues in the future, you can always find us (every day, 24 hours/day) here at triathlete.com—where we’ll be investing even more time and resources in what you’ve said you want and need for your multisport journey: strength and workout videos, interactive training plans, live coverage of Ironman 70.3s, Super League races, and the PTO Tour on Outside Watch, and community groups and events (like our Team Triathlete club for O+ and Triathlete members). And, of course, you can continue to expect quality feature stories, expert advice, insider info, and resources to help you on your triathlon journey.

Before we close that chapter, we’re taking a look back over the decades of Triathlete issues and we checked in with the people who helped guide our magazine through the years.

But if you’ve gotten your issue already, then you know there really was no better way to close out the print magazine than with our annual Reader Cover Contest—Triathlete has always been about you, the readers. Mark Brandt was nominated and won the vote to be featured as one of our Triathlete members giving back to the triathlon community. When you get to know Mark, you’ll see he has boundless energy for triathlon. He welcomes people into the sport, started his own local race in his hometown, founded a nonprofit getting kids out biking and running and swimming, and won’t be stopped. We’ll be sharing his story in the coming weeks online here. We’ll also be expanding on stories from that issue, such as our guide to tri kits and detailed training plans to accompany our article on how to step up in distance.

We’ll be here for you in all your races, whatever twists and turns they take. As the saying goes: Whatever you think is going to go wrong isn’t the thing that will actually go wrong on race day. Plan, prepare, adjust, adapt, problem solve, and keep moving forward.

All the way to the finish.

Here are frequently asked questions about your print magazine subscription. Members can still access the digital editions of the magazine. Become an O+ member to get all the benefits of the Outside network.