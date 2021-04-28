Triathlete Pass Members Have More Fun (Join Us!)

Last year, we were excited to introduce our Active Pass membership, that provides tons of benefits across all of our outdoor-related sibling brands. Since then, we’ve added a more limited membership that focuses on triathletes—the Triathlete Pass. Think of this as a streamlined triathlete-optimized version of our all-encompassing Active Pass. We’ve also extended the Triathlete Pass benefit to all USA Triathlon annual members as part of our partnership with USAT—all USAT members have to do is activate the pass!

With so many membership benefits and programs, joining either Triathlete Pass or Active Pass almost pays for itself, and with our expanded offerings, it’s probably time to take a closer look at what you get for signing up:

Triathlete Pass ($49/year)

This is the big one: Triathlete Pass gives you a subscription to all six glossy issues of Triathlete and access to all our newly exclusive digital membership content. (USAT members will automatically get the four joint USAT-Triathlete magazine issues mailed to them as a USAT member—to get all six issues, all you have to do is activate your Triathlete Pass.)

The magazines alone are a great perk, but don’t skim past our exclusive digital membership content. We haven’t simply put up a wall in front of our regular digital offerings—we’ve been hard at work creating new, enhanced content that we know you’ll love:

You should also keep an eye on your exclusive membership email, for chances to participate in beta tests for brands like Gatorade, special Zwift rides, discounts and offers, and opportunities to get members’ only training and nutrition questions answered by pros and expert coaches.

Triathlete Pass also gives you an ad-free experience on our site, as well as event and tons of hand-picked industry discounts—things like 20% off Giordana gear. (You can access your discounts by clicking on your member profile up in the right corner, selecting “My Perks,” and then scrolling down to “Discounts.”)

Active Pass ($99/yr)

That seems like a lot already, what do you get extra with Active Pass?

Most importantly, you get access to all that exclusive digital content across all of our sibling brands—and there’s a lot of them, with more being added all the time. Active Pass currently includes: VeloNews, Women’s Running, PodiumRunner, Backpacker, Yoga Journal, Climbing, SKI, Beta, Clean Eating, Better Nutrition, and Oxygen. And each of them have their own specific perks too—e.g., you can access the full library of Warren Miller films via SKI or join the Women’s Running book club.

There are a number of other great benefits that come from all these brands, like:

Yoga courses from Yoga Journal

Skiing and backpacking video tutorials

Fitness challenges and workouts from top instructors

Meal plans and recipes from Clean Eating and Better Nutrition

You can access all of these by clicking on your member profile up in the right corner, selecting “My Perks,” and then scrolling down to “Events.” Once there, you’ll find everything from nature photography courses to Intro to GPS Navigation.

You’ll also find that you have access to one free event entry per year with Active Pass. That can be an in-person Roll Massif cycling event or use it for our popular Hawaii From Home virtual event in October.

Of course, as triathletes, we mostly care about getting faster and living the triathlon life to the best of our ability, so there are three more Active Pass perks that are huge for our tri-readers—especially since the value of any one of these three things basically pays for the Active Pass itself:

Most importantly, Active Pass members get access to the Today’s Plan training platform, which lets you set up training plans and track your fitness. You can also select a training plan from their in-depth library created by top coaches and have it populate directly into your calendar. Follow these instructions to get going with Today’s Plan.

Secondly, you get to pick two free books from VeloPress. We’d recommend Triathlon Swimming, Triathlete’s Guide to Olympic and Sprint Racing, The Athlete’s Gut, or The Comeback Quotient, but you can choose any two from a huge library of titles (Claim these under “My Perks,” then select “Books.”)

And then, finally, after you’ve done all that racing and you want to commemorate your achievements, make sure you get your free FinisherPix photo package. Active Pass members get one FinisherPix photo package per year—which includes a download of all your photos from a given race. (Claim your free photos under “My Perks,” then select “Discounts” and scroll down to FinisherPix, where you’ll be given a redemption code.)

These are just some of the great benefits you get as a member of the Triathlete family, but keep your eyes peeled for more being added all the time. Your biweekly member email is a great place to see all the latest and best membership perks and content, and to give us feedback on what you want more of.

If you’re not a member, but now feel extra inspired to become a member, sign up for a membership here—and remember, USAT members have a redemption code in their email for a free Triathlete Pass.