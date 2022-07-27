Become a Member

Triathlete Hour Podcast: The PTO Canada Open Show

And get ready for the Commonwealth Games this weekend.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’re doing a quick recap from the ground in Edmonton on the exciting brand new PTO Canada Tour race. Sid gives us the behind-the-scenes scoop, and we debate what was good, what could be improved, and what we’d like to see in the future. Then we break down the Collins Cup picks and try to explain the appeal of the Commonwealth Games.

We’ll be back next week with a regular interview, stay tuned.

This episode’s sponsor is TriDot, a training platform built from over 15 years of research and development that produces data optimized training for triathletes. Head to tridot.com to learn more and to sign up for the waitlist for TriDot’s Mark Allen Edition. 

