Triathlete Hour Podcast: The St. George Episode

All the analysis and on-the-ground takes you missed on the World Championship broadcast.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This is our last St. George episode of the Triathlete Hour — we’ll be back to regular interviews next week, but first we wanted to bring you the on-the-ground reports from the men’s and women’s races, the best gear and things we saw in the week leading up, and we’ll try to answer the big question: How did it stack up as a World Championship event?

Check out all of our Ironman World Championship coverage—including:

