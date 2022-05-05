Become a Member

Triathlete Hour Podcast: On-the-Ground in St. George

The new gear, rumors, and predictions from the Ironman World Championship.

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

We’re bringing you a quick episode of the Triathlete Hour this week from St. George, Utah—where we’re on the ground for the Ironman World Championship.

We catch up with Thorsten Radde for his analysis, predictions, and the speculation the street, but first our in-house gear guru, Chris Foster, shares what new things he’s been getting a sneak peek at. You can see his full take on the hottest new gear here. And see Kristian Blummenfelt’s super new prototype bike we mentioned.

For everything in the 2021 Ironman World Championship in St. George (in 2022), be sure to bookmark our St. George guide. And check out:

