Triathlete Hour Podcast: Inside College Tri with Kira Gupta-Baltazar & Chelsea Burns

This week we talk to collegiate duo, Kira Gupta-Baltazar & Chelsea Burns. Kira is the women’s collegiate national champ & Chelsea, a former pro herself, is the University of San Francisco coach. They tell us what collegiate NCAA triathlon is like and what it means to the women to know that triathlon finally hit the NCAA mark.

And first Laura Siddall joins us for a news-focused Sid Talks. We try to answer the question: What role do triathletes have in world events and should races be canceled in Russia? Plus, the newest athletes of Bahrain 13.

An update: After we recorded this, both Ironman and Challenge Family did cancel their races in Moscow and St. Petersburg scheduled for later this summer. This of course a changing news event, but the fundamental issues at the heart of it aren’t going anywhere.

