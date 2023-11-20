Tri Race Results: Sebastian Kienle’s Swan Song, Javier Gomez is Back, and More

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With Thanksgiving on the horizion, we’re thankful for a solid weekend of professional triathlon, with five races across the globe offering the perfect last-ditch effort to bag PTO points, prize money, prestige, and in some cases, redemption. But there was a catch: all of the races were in heat and humidity, so to achieve their goal would mean sweat – and lots of it. There were likely a few tears as well, as we witnessed the heart-wrenching farewell of a legend in the sport. Let’s recap a weekend of triathlon race results around the world.

Sebastian Kienle says farewell at Ironman Cozumel

Sebastian Kienle on the bike leg of his final Ironman in Cozumel. (Photo: FinisherPix)

A rare time-trial start was the dramatic way one of the all-time icons of the sport, Sebastian Kienle, began his triathlon swan song. After weather conditions caused race officials to cancel the swim, racers took off for the hot and humid laps of the bike course. Kienle threw down a scorcher, but Leon Chevalier was even hotter, backing up his impressive fifth at the World Championships with a stellar performance in Cozumel. Chris Leiferman, looking for redemption after DNFing in Nice, was also having a brilliant day on the bike, leaving T2 with Kienle in chase of Chevalier at the front.

By the half mark on the run, the gap to the front had only extended, and Chevalier had the win wrapped up. Leiferman was too strong for Kienle, who faded toward the end and looked like he would have to settle for third until – agonizingly! – Robert Wilkowiecki managed to bridge up to him and crossed the finish line alongside Kienle. Sadly for him, this meant that the legend would finish off the podium, as Wilkowiecki had started 15 seconds behind him in the time trial.

“I gave it absolutely everything – no regrets,” he said after the race. Not a bad sentiment to wrap up a magnificent career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Kienle (@sebastiankienle)

The women’s race was set up perfectly for Great Britain’s Ruth Astle as the swim cancellation favored her skillset perfectly. This was proven as she broke away with a gap of almost 12 minutes on the bike and added time into the competition with every initial split of the marathon. But a consistent Achilles injury made continuing the marathon an unwise decision. This left Svenja Thoes and Gurutze Frades Larralde to battle it out in the heat – but it wasn’t much of a battle. Larralde pulled off one of the fastest women’s Ironman marathons of all time, running a 2:49 to take her second win on the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRONMAN Triathlon (@ironmantri)

Gomez returns at 70.3 Mossel Bay

You can almost hear a collective cheer from triathlon fans and a collective oh no! from professionals, because five-time World Champion Javier Gomez is back. Following 18 months away from racing due to illness and injury, Gomez has finally been pinning on race numbers recently. After winning two small test races, he turned his attention to 70.3 Mossel Bay to see if he still had what it takes against the strongest opposition.

Even pros get a little rusty during a break, as Gomez forgot to pack his swim skin with him and said the swim was noticeably slow in his tri suit with pockets. Nicholas Quenet took full advantage, and stormed to the front. On the bike, Gomez struggled to get comfortable, but eventually pulled towards the front with a group that included strong South African cyclist Matt Trautman. Gomez then pulled out a trademark red-hot run to break the tape in 3:51:46, ahead of Trautman and Quenet. Welcome back, Javi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javier Gómez Noya (@jgomeznoya)

Meanwhile, only three women lined up for the pro race, and one of those was defending champion Emma Pallant-Browne. Despite a long season of racing, she couldn’t resist a home race. It was all three together finishing the swim, but the bike and run unsurprisingly belonged to Pallant Browne, who finished in 4:21:24: more than six minutes clear of second-place Magda Nieuwoudt and 23 minutes ahead of Elouise De Luart in third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRONMAN Europe (@ironmaneurope)

Laguna Phuket Triathlon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laguna Phuket Tri (@lagunaphukettri)

Southeast Asia’s most enduring and successful triathlon event, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon, had its 29th race take place this weekend. The allure of turquoise blue waters and palm trees somehow convinced over 20 pro men and women to brave the demands of the exceptionally humid and hot race course. It turned out to be an exceptional race too with tight racing on both sides. It was a two-horse race between two short-course athletes as Julie Derron and Kate Waugh couldn’t be separated for the majority of the unique 1.8km Swim, 55km bike, and 12km run. However, on the run, Waugh used some of the Super League speed to good effect and came home first ahead of Derron.

For the men, it was another short-course superstar Max Studer who used his swim and run speed to great effect. He had a surprising two-minute lead out of the water and held it all the way until the finish, thanks to the speed of the 10,000 meter Swiss Champion.

A Riel Show at 70.3 Fortaleza

Belgian athlete and 70.3 Word Record holder Marten van Riel was well overdue for a middle-distance race after missing out on two PTO races after a bike crash earlier this year. He prepared thoroughly for the heat of Brazil, and it proved instrumental as he secured a commanding victory. Van Riel quickly established a substantial lead of over two minutes after the swim and his dominance only intensified, with his lead exceeding six minutes by the time he transitioned to the run. Despite some narrowing of the lead in the closing kilometers thanks to terrifyingly-good runner Antonio Benito Lopez, Van Riel finally got his middle-distance win. Brazilian André Lopes took third.

In the women’s race, 22-time 70.3 winner Ellie Salthouse showed why she was the favorite from the early stages of the bike, coming into transition for the run three minutes up on Raquel Rocha. From there she cemented her fourth victory of the season with an exceptional running performance, and finished in a time of 4:16:34. Rocha secured second place 13 minutes later, while Rachel Olson finished third.

Challenge Florianópolis

The second Brazilian race of the weekend was celebrating its 10-year anniversary and the 1500 age-group athletes signed up to participate themselves brought more than enough passion and atmosphere for the professional athletes to feed off of.

The women’s competition was composed of entirely Brazilian athletes and it was Bruna Carolina De Azevedo Stolf who proved strongest exuberantly crossing the finish line and claiming the Challenge Florianópolis title with a time of 4:30:58. Luma Maruci Guillen secured the second position while Fernanda Penkal De Souza finished third.

In the men’s race, Felipe Marmo Gomes Santos triumphantly crossed the line first, with an impressive eight-minute margin over Joshua Berles, who came across in second place. Bruno Pereira Matheus rounded out the podium in third.