The 2022 (Must-Watch) Pro Triathlon Calendar

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With race season finally here, it’s time to queue up your DVRs and clear your calendars to track the biggest races of the year. But unlike baseball or football, there’s no one league with one schedule to follow all year. In triathlon, you have to look at the Ironman schedule and the Challenge schedule and the World Triathlon schedule—and then there are exciting new events like Super League and the Collins Cup. And then you have to use your triathlon deduction and sleuthing skills to figure out which events will have the most competitive start lists and how to watch them.

It can be exhausting–and you’re not even the one racing!

So on this page, we’ve compiled our calendar of the biggest triathlons of the year and how to watch them. (A warning: It’s likely to be updated and change as pros’ schedules change, so bookmark this page for easy reference as the season goes on.)

RELATED: The Races We’re Excited About in 2022

(Photo: Super League Triathlon)

How to watch

Ironman

As part of the broadcast partnership announced with Ironman, a dozen of the most competitive 70.3 races will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch this year, including the World Championships in October. They’ll then be available after the finish for Outside+ members. See the full schedule of events and watch live on Triathlete or Outside Watch. Download the Outside app for access to all live and on-demand Ironman coverage.

Ironman’s full-distance coverage will currently be available on Ironman’s Facebook pages.

World Triathlon

TriathlonLIVE hosts all World Triathlon events—including World Triathlon Championship Series events, World Cups, paratriathlon events, and the mixed relay world championships.

Super League

Although the Super League Arena Games are being hosted in conjunction with World Triathlon (and an official world champion will be crowned!), Super League itself runs a comprehensive geo-tagged list of all the broadcast partners depending on where you live. That also includes Outside Watch—stay tuned for more details.

Pro Triathletes Organization

The PTO has also signed multiple broadcast deals, depending on the region, for their events: the Collins Cup, the Pro-Am, and the new U.S. and Canada Open. Last year, we also hosted the Collins Cup feed on our site. Stay tuned for more details or visit the PTO website for the latest broadcast information.

CLASH Endurance

Along with high-production broadcast shows airing on network TV, Clash is sharing live feeds on their Facebook page.

Sub 7/Sub8

The exciting new attempt to break 7 hours in the iron-distance for men and 8 hours for women announced a new broadcast last week. Watch on their site or Youtube channel–and stay tuned for more details.

—

The rest of the independent races, whether from Challenge or the Couples Champions, have their own separate broadcasts or social coverage or tracking—depending on the event. We’ll be sure to keep this updated and we’ll have details on how to watch every Wednesday or Thursday before the biggest races.