The Man Who Swam, Biked, and Ran from Los Angeles to San Francisco

Jim Janik isn’t known as “Janimal” for nothing: Somewhere along the way, the Flagstaff, Arizona resident picked up the moniker for his relentlessness and stubbornness, first as a record-holding breaststroke swimmer for Cornell in college. And later, as a marathon swimmer who checked off the “Triple Crown” of open-water swimming, crossing the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, and circumnavigating the island of Manhattan. He once did an ice swim in 51-degree water temps without a wetsuit. In other stages of his life, he’s completed ultra runs, Ironmans, and more Olympic-distance races than he can count.

But talk to this 48-year-old anesthesiologist, and one wouldn’t necessarily assume that he’s got the ferocity of a honey badger. Unassuming and bespectacled, Janik’s vibe is decidedly more swim dad than swim star. He’s quicker to brag about his oldest daughter’s prowess in the pool than he is to spout about his own athletic accomplishments, of which there are many.

One of those accomplishments—his most recent—is downright staggering: In late October, Janik staged a 511-mile triathlon from Los Angeles to San Francisco, a journey that entailed a 21.5-mile swim from Catalina Island to Los Angeles, a 358-mile bike along the Pacific Coast Highway to Monterey, and a 132-mile run to San Francisco. All told, it took him 117 hours and 29 minutes to complete. And, aside from a small support crew that followed him, he did it solo.

The Ultra Pacifica: A triathlon from L.A. to San Francisco

Janik swims from Catalina Island to the mainland United States as part of his self-supported triathlon from Los Angeles to San Francisco. (Photo: Ken Classen)

Dubbed the “Ultra Pacifica,” Janik came up with this idea on the fly after his planned target race, Southern California’s Uberman Triathlon, was canceled two weeks prior to race day in the aftermath of a freak hurricane that tracked through Death Valley.

“I had the time off, I had the hotels booked, and I had the support crew in place, so I wanted to make something work,” he says. He hastily sketched out a map that would take him north some 500 miles, with San Francisco beckoning as an ideal destination because he once lived there and had good memories of training in the Bay Area. And traveling there by bike and by foot seemed relatively simple: After the swim in the Los Angeles Channel, he’d just follow California State Highway 1.

“Once I decide to do something, I’m all in.”

Physically, Janik was ready. As a locum tenens, or traveling, anesthesiologist, he sets his own schedule and does so with his training regime top of mind: He works a whole month’s work in one week, allowing him to use the rest of the month to train. In the build up to what he thought would be Uberman, he trained 60 hours per week, logging 50,000 meters in the pool, 400 miles on the bike, and up to 150 miles running in a seven-day span.

While he checked every box to ensure he was physically ready to cover the grueling distance (and do it quickly; he was training to break the Uberman course record), what Janik couldn’t anticipate were the many uncontrollables he’d face along the way. The headwinds on the PCH were ferocious (“there’s a reason people ride it north to south, not south to north,” he said). And just about 100 miles into the bike leg, he crashed into a dumpster while distracted by a malfunctioning Garmin computer. Bloodied and broken (literally; he fractured his nose and had a deep wound above his mouth), Janik resolved to press on. Then, the electronic shifters on his bike inexplicably failed. Later, he missed a turn and wound up being spit out onto a stretch of busy road with no shoulder—in the pitch dark.

Janik rides along California’s Pacific Coast Highway as part of his triathlon from L.A. to San Francisco. (Photo: Ken Classen)

“I had these tractor trailers barreling down on me, honking. And then someone threw a water bottle at me,” he recalled. “That’s really the only time I lost it, and yelled at my crew to get me somewhere safe.” They did; picking him up and taking him back to the point of his wrong turn, so he could get back on the right route.

As with most ultra-endurance events, sleep deprivation can take a toll. Janik says he got about 25 hours of sleep in five days. He did take rest stops in hotels at the end of each day, but says he couldn’t fall asleep most nights. “Between the adrenaline and the pain from riding all day, it’s really tough,” he said. “My body was basically in shock. I’d get really hot and then really cold. But I never once thought about quitting. I’m the Janimal. My wife says I’m a freight train. Once I decide to do something, I’m all in.”

Onward to San Francisco

Janik refuels while surrounded by the support crew during his triathlon from LA to San Francisco. (Photo: Ken Classen)

Ego aside, Janik wasn’t willing to let his support crew down, which included his wife, Sarah, an oncologist, and other family members and friends. And he certainly wasn’t going to have to admit to his three kids—two teenagers and a 9-year-old—that he gave up. So he settled into a pattern of relentless forward motion, willing himself towards his self-designated finish line at Fishermans’ Wharf in San Francisco.

Around Half-Moon Bay south of San Francisco, he ran into a Pumpkin Festival with hundreds of attendees clogging the streets. He also ran upon two different fun runs and a challenged-athlete bike race. At one point, a pack of Harley Davidson motorcycles swallowed him in the bike lane of the PCH.

Not to mention the quad-thrashing terrain of his chosen course, which included significant downhill towards the end. “The end of the run was a real struggle,” said Janik, who varied between 12- and 18-minute miles as he ran/walked the 132-mile route. “When I hit the famous Lyon Street Steps with two miles to go and it’s 320 steps straight down, and I’m just hanging on the rail, basically falling down. I was really done. But I knew I was so close.”

Janik at the finish line of his Ultra Pacifica triathlon from Los Angeles to San Francisco. (Photo: Ken Classen)

The finish line celebration was decidedly anticlimactic: Exhausted, Janik gave Sarah a giant hug, took a few photos with his crew, and then walked a half-mile back to his hotel. After a shower and a Double-Double from In-and-Out Burger, he went to bed, only to rise at 5 a.m. the next morning to make the 764-mile drive back to his family in Flagstaff with Sarah.

Despite the low-key ending, Janik is able to appreciate the weightiness of what he was able to do. “To be the only person to ever do a triathlon from L.A. to San Francisco, that means a lot. To my knowledge, no one has actually been able to do something like this on the first try. That’s significant.”

So what’s next for the Janimal? He’s next eyeing a finish at the Enduroman Arch 2 Arc challenge, an ultra-triathlon that takes competitors from England to Paris—via crossing the English Channel. He’s also working on a website for the Ultra Pacifica, so he can engage others who may want to attempt the same course he did. “I don’t want any money, I don’t want sponsors, I just want people to try it,” he says. “It’s a challenge I’m putting out there. Go for it. If you do a great job, I’ll put your name on the list.”

Jim Janik’s grand triathlon adventure totals: