The First Rule About Triathlon Clubs: Tell Everyone About Triathlon Clubs

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Triathlon is an individual sport. But that doesn’t mean people are going it alone. More and more triathletes are discovering that when it comes to individual performance goals, there’s real benefit to team training and competition. The club concept, which became increasingly popular among runners during the pandemic, has ultimately changed the way endurance athletes exercise and meet their goals. In 2023 alone, Strava reported a thriving “100 million community members,” who create, share, and like each other’s workouts – a massive community of athletes connecting over the sport they love—a club of sorts.

Triathlon clubs aren’t new, but they are taking a new shine in a time when people are looking for social connection. In 2023, Ironman reported more than 180,000 members and 11,000 triathlon clubs exist within its local, regional, and global networks. In the past year, USAT tells Triathlete they have seen a 14% growth in triathlon club membership, with youth and high school teams making up a large portion of new participation. In addition to bringing new members into the sport, tri clubs are also doing an excellent job of keeping members in sport for the long haul.

“Tri clubs create community, community creates fun and fun keeps athletes engaged,” says Ironman spokesperson Dan Berglund. “This is not unique to just tri clubs, the club structure and idea of club programming is prevalent in most sports. The sense of community is what creates ‘stickiness’ [retention].”

With community and fun at the forefront, triathlon is rediscovering its team spirit. From a sense of belonging to advocating for social change, here’s how triathlon clubs are shaping the future of the sport.

Individual and economic health

Research shows overall health is one of the leading factors behind triathlon club participation, which can be easier to achieve with team members to hold each other accountable.

“Prolonging my life, becoming physically fit, reducing the risk of a heart attack, and staying in shape,” were among some of the athletes’ responses when asked why they joined a triathlon club, says Nicola Brandl, a researcher at the University of Leipzig who studies the motives of triathletes for club sport.

(Photo: Ashley Carter/Triathlete)

Triathlon clubs also support a healthy economy, says Brandl. “Tri clubs often have good relationships [with] local businesses such as bike dealers and can therefore provide services in terms of material issues.” For example, athletes often gain access to exclusive benefits, such as discounted gear or a gym membership, through club affiliation—a win-win for local businesses and athletes.

Motivation

Triathlon clubs are enablers of the best kind. In discussing their 2023 USAT State of the Sport report, USA Triathlon representative Kelly Fox says 51% of triathlon club members state that they are more likely to sign up for a race if their club is participating.

Brandl’s research also supports the power of crowd influence. Goal achievement—such as improving speed, time, and overall physical performance—is more attainable when working towards goals in a group setting. A study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine found that athletes worked 200% harder and longer when exercising with others they perceived to be better. Whether it’s attending a weekly Masters swim workout or swapping out a solo ride for a group one, an individual’s performance is elevated when in the company of others.

“The network of triathletes provides an opportunity to benefit from the expertise and experience of other triathletes and can add a social value to club members,” which ultimately leads to a performance boost, says Brandl.

Along with meeting personal goals, triathlon clubs offer a sense of community and belonging. Athletes who participated in Brandl’s questionnaire stated that club affiliation gives athletes the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals, which also helps athletes stay motivated.

Emily Lobaugh, a triathlete who trains with the Waterfall Racing club, has experienced this firsthand. “I’ve connected with so many people who have been an incredible support system to support me and my goals. It not only motivates you, but it pushes you to be a better athlete.”

Members of the TriLatino Triathlon Club. (Photo: TriLatino)

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

According to The New York Times, 13.3% of USA Triathlon members in 2021 were people of color, whereas less than 2% are Black or African American. Social and cultural factors, such as deeply-rooted racism, are among the leading factors behind exclusion in sport. With diversity, equity, and inclusion at the forefront of many triathlon organizations, many see triathlon clubs as a way to bring in more athletes who have typically been under-represented in the sport.

But increasing the number of diverse athletes on a tri club roster, however, doesn’t simply fix marginalization in sport. As DEI expert Michael Slepian told Triathlete in 2021, simply saying “all are welcome” isn’t enough to foster a sense of belonging. But creating a club environment that is not only welcoming, but working to pushing the sport to truly be more equitable and inclusive, does. Brandl suggests that triathlon club members often strive for social change, and that “tri club leaders should create enough opportunities for social [change] and collective training sessions.”

USA Triathlon holds up several triathlon clubs as examples for those working toward true inclusion and social change through sport, including GRIT USA, a group focused on increasing representation of people of color in triathlon across all ability levels; TriLatino, whose mission is to increase the participation of Latinos and people of color in triathlon; the Central Florida Tri Club, which runs a program for athletes with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Florida; and Team Go Big Tri, a body-inclusive team that welcomes all people to join and participate in the sport.

Increased competition (and friendship)

Triathlon clubs facilitate healthy rivalries between athletes and teams, which ultimately leads to increased competition in the field. Ironman’s global triathlon club rankings system leverages that by calculating team standings based on a point system. Triathlon clubs can measure and compare their annual team performance, banding together to work toward a common goal of reaching the top.

Additionally, Brandle says some triathlon clubs take part in league races, which are competed in together as a team from one club versus other tri clubs. “The participation in these races is only possible as [a] member of a tri club,” added Brandl.

This collective effort can be powerfully motivating – not only to do well as an individual in a race, but to support team members. That means attending group workouts, participating in social media conversations, and attending races they’re not competing in to cheer on the athletes. When it comes to race day, having people on the sidelines cheering for you can be a great feeling – one that you probably want to capture again and again.

“Unlike just running, triathlon is a very complex sport and requires a lot of support. Without having a team to support me, I’m not sure I would have stuck with it this long,” says Lobaugh. “I love the community and all of the amazing people it has brought into my life these last few years. A lot of my success comes from the coaches within these communities and my fellow triathletes who continue to inspire me year after year.”

And that sentiment perhaps captures the biggest value of triathlon clubs: lasting friendships from a true community. Organizations such as Ironman recognize that relationships are the key to long-term retention.

“First-time athletes benefit from the support of experienced club members and build confidence racing shorter distance and local triathlons,” says Berglund. “These support networks are the building blocks of dedicated race communities, from local level events to Ironman-branded races.”

To find a triathlon club near you, check out USA Triathlon’s triathlon club finder.