The Cooldown Podcast: Ironman Tattoos, Pro Tri on TV, and Back to the Basics

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes from our special eight-week run of The Cooldown with Stef & Phil drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe to the Triathlete feed so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In this third episode of The Cooldown—our limited run podcast from Stef Hanson, of Witsup, and Phil Wrochna—columnist Brad Culp joins them to debate pro triathlon, dream-wrecking, and Ironman tattoos. Is the future in the PTO, Super League, or Ironman? How do niche sports make money? Do the pro ranks need to be culled?

“Your dreams are going to get shattered, kids. Professional sports are not for everybody.”

Brad, who has worked for World Triathlon and Ironman, also reveals he has an M-dot tattoo. Good idea or bad idea?

READ: Can Triathlon Ever Truly Be A Spectator Sport?