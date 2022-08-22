The 2022 Kona Ironman World Championship Pro Qualifiers

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With the final races of the 2022 Kona qualifying period completed last weekend, we get our first good look at who will likely be on the start line in October. For both the men’s and the women’s events, it’s likely that some pros will decline their slots (as we’ve already seen with Jan Frodeno, due to injury, and Sam Long) and others will roll in.

But aside from a couple of substitutions to come, both races have an interesting mixture of former winners, longtime veterans, Kona rookies, and more. Keep reading for the full qualification list for men and women, in order of PTO ranking up to top 50, along with a quick analysis of who’s racing, and some stats to help develop the picture of what this fall’s Ironman World Championship event could look like on race day.

Pro Men Kona Qualifiers: 2022

With a quick look of the list of men’s qualifiers (far below), we see all of the top 15 PTO ranked ranked pros, with only a few of the top 40 ranked pros not on the list. The latest list includes former Ironman world champions like Jan Frodeno (though we now know he’s withdrawn due to an injuryTKLINK), Patrick Lange, Kristian Blummenfelt, and Sebastian Kienle, as well as longtime IMWC veterans like Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, and Michael Weiss. There are also 14 Ironman world champion rookies, who will all be swimming away from the pier for the first time ever.

In terms of countries represented by the pro men, the breakdown is below, with the U.S. and Australia leading the way, and traditional tri powerhouses like Germany, France, and Denmark close behind.

U.S. – 7

Australia – 7

Germany – 6

France – 5

Denmark – 4

Brazil, South Africa, United Kingdom – 3

Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden – 2

Switzerland, Slovakia, Poland, Kazakhstan, Finland, Austria, Argentina – 1

While the final start list has yet to be posted, after pros either accept or decline their slots, for the most part it’s unlikely we’ll see any surprises at the front of the men’s race by pros not yet listed. Scroll down for the women.

PTO Rank Name Country 1 Kristian Blummenfelt Norway 2 Gustav Iden Norway 3 Patrick Lange Germany 4 Magnus Ditlev Denmark 5 Lionel Sanders Canada 6 Braden Currie New Zealand 7 Daniel Baekkegard Denmark 8 Florian Angert Germany 9 Matt Hanson USA 10 Sam Long USA 11 Sam Laidlow France 12 Denis Chevrot France 13 Max Neumann Australia 14 Rudy von Berg USA 15 Leon Chevalier France 16 Joe Skipper UK 17 Chris Leiferman USA 20 Kristian Hogenhaug Denmark 21 Ben Hoffman USA 13 David McNamee UK 24 Cam Wurf Australia 25 Kyle Smith New Zealand 26 Sam Appleton Australia 27 Reinaldo Collucci Brazil 29 Bradley Weiss South Africa 31 Clément Mignon France 32 Jasper Svensson Sweden 33 Nicholas Kastelein Australia 35 Pieter Heemeryck Belgium 36 Matt Trautman South Africa 37 Cody Beals Canada 38 Sebastian Kienle Germany 39 Paul Schuster Germany 40 Collin Chartier USA 41 Andre Lopes Brazil 47 Kyle Buckingham South Africa 48 Tim Van Berkel Australia Josh Amberger Australia Igor Amorelli Brazil Alistair Brownlee UK Matt Burton Australia Maurice Clavel Germany Jan Frodeno Germany Henrik Goesch Finland Arnaud Guilloux France Robert Kallin Sweden Mathais Lyngsø Petersen Denmark Tim O'Donnell USA David Piese Slovakia Luciano Taccone Argentina Ivan Tutukin Kazakhstan Jan Van Berkel Switzerland Kenneth Vandendriessche Belgium Michael Weiss Austria Robert Wilkowiecki Poland

Pro Women Kona Qualifiers: 2022

Unlike the men’s list, the women’s list (far below) is missing quite a few of the top PTO-ranked pros—only six of the top 10 and 11 of the top 20 have qualified. As a result of many of the top-ranked women focusing solely on the 70.3 (or PTO) events, the qualifier list is a little more of a question mark than the men’s. In fact, only 27 of the top 50 PTO-ranked women are on this qualifier list, while 37 of the top 50 men are on their list. With more unranked or low-ranked women than men, there’s more opportunities for surprises.

There are returning Ironman world champions, of course, like Daniela Ryf and Anne Haug—as well as longtime veterans like Americans Linsey Corbin and Heather Jackson. The big note on the women’s side, however, is the amount of IMWC first timers (18) and pros who have raced IMWC only once (16). Meanwhile, the men had 14 on the list who had started only one Ironman world championship.

On the women’s side, the country of origin was more concentrated than the men’s with the U.S. leading the way with 11 female pros, followed by the U.K. (9), Germany (8), and Australia (7). The full country breakdown, below:

United States – 11

United Kingdom – 9

Germany – 8

Australia – 7

Switzerland – 4

South Africa – 3

France, Sweden, Brazil – 2

Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand – 1

As the women’s qualifiers have a little more space for highly ranked pros to sub in after the accept/decline period, there’s more of a chance that the front of the women’s race could look different when the final start list is posted.