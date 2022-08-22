Become a Member

News

The 2022 Kona Ironman World Championship Pro Qualifiers

This year's Kona pro qualification period is over, and the list has a mix of former winners and veterans, but also some surprising stats on rookies and first-time Ironman World Championship starters. We dig in.

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With the final races of the 2022 Kona qualifying period completed last weekend, we get our first good look at who will likely be on the start line in October. For both the men’s and the women’s events, it’s likely that some pros will decline their slots (as we’ve already seen with Jan Frodeno, due to injury, and Sam Long) and others will roll in.

But aside from a couple of substitutions to come, both races have an interesting mixture of former winners, longtime veterans, Kona rookies, and more. Keep reading for the full qualification list for men and women, in order of PTO ranking up to top 50, along with a quick analysis of who’s racing, and some stats to help develop the picture of what this fall’s Ironman World Championship event could look like on race day.

Pro Men Kona Qualifiers: 2022

With a quick look of the list of men’s qualifiers (far below), we see all of the top 15 PTO ranked ranked pros, with only a few of the top 40 ranked pros not on the list. The latest list includes former Ironman world champions like Jan Frodeno (though we now know he’s withdrawn due to an injuryTKLINK), Patrick Lange, Kristian Blummenfelt, and Sebastian Kienle, as well as longtime IMWC veterans like Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, and Michael Weiss. There are also 14 Ironman world champion rookies, who will all be swimming away from the pier for the first time ever.

In terms of countries represented by the pro men, the breakdown is below, with the U.S. and Australia leading the way, and traditional tri powerhouses like Germany, France, and Denmark close behind.

U.S. – 7

Australia – 7

Germany – 6

France – 5

Denmark – 4

Brazil, South Africa, United Kingdom – 3

Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden – 2

Switzerland, Slovakia, Poland, Kazakhstan, Finland, Austria, Argentina – 1

While the final start list has yet to be posted, after pros either accept or decline their slots, for the most part it’s unlikely we’ll see any surprises at the front of the men’s race by pros not yet listed. Scroll down for the women.

PTO Rank Name Country
1 Kristian Blummenfelt Norway
2 Gustav Iden Norway
3 Patrick Lange Germany
4 Magnus Ditlev Denmark
5 Lionel Sanders Canada
6 Braden Currie New Zealand
7 Daniel Baekkegard Denmark
8 Florian Angert Germany
9 Matt Hanson USA
10 Sam Long USA
11 Sam Laidlow France
12 Denis Chevrot France
13 Max Neumann Australia
14 Rudy von Berg USA
15 Leon Chevalier France
16 Joe Skipper UK
17 Chris Leiferman USA
20 Kristian Hogenhaug Denmark
21 Ben Hoffman USA
13 David McNamee UK
24 Cam Wurf Australia
25 Kyle Smith New Zealand
26 Sam Appleton Australia
27 Reinaldo Collucci Brazil
29 Bradley Weiss South Africa
31 Clément Mignon France
32 Jasper Svensson Sweden
33 Nicholas Kastelein Australia
35 Pieter Heemeryck Belgium
36 Matt Trautman South Africa
37 Cody Beals Canada
38 Sebastian Kienle Germany
39 Paul Schuster Germany
40 Collin Chartier USA
41 Andre Lopes Brazil
47 Kyle Buckingham South Africa
48 Tim Van Berkel Australia
Josh Amberger Australia
Igor Amorelli Brazil
Alistair Brownlee UK
Matt Burton Australia
Maurice Clavel Germany
Jan Frodeno Germany
Henrik Goesch Finland
Arnaud Guilloux France
Robert Kallin Sweden
Mathais Lyngsø Petersen Denmark
Tim O'Donnell USA
David Piese Slovakia
Luciano Taccone Argentina
Ivan Tutukin Kazakhstan
Jan Van Berkel Switzerland
Kenneth Vandendriessche Belgium
Michael Weiss Austria
Robert Wilkowiecki Poland

Pro Women Kona Qualifiers: 2022

Unlike the men’s list, the women’s list (far below) is missing quite a few of the top PTO-ranked pros—only six of the top 10 and 11 of the top 20 have qualified. As a result of many of the top-ranked women focusing solely on the 70.3 (or PTO) events, the qualifier list is a little more of a question mark than the men’s. In fact, only 27 of the top 50 PTO-ranked women are on this qualifier list, while 37 of the top 50 men are on their list. With more unranked or low-ranked women than men, there’s more opportunities for surprises.

There are returning Ironman world champions, of course, like Daniela Ryf and Anne Haug—as well as longtime veterans like Americans Linsey Corbin and Heather Jackson. The big note on the women’s side, however, is the amount of IMWC first timers (18) and pros who have raced IMWC only once (16). Meanwhile, the men had 14 on the list who had started only one Ironman world championship.

On the women’s side, the country of origin was more concentrated than the men’s with the U.S. leading the way with 11 female pros, followed by the U.K. (9), Germany (8), and Australia (7). The full country breakdown, below:

United States – 11

United Kingdom – 9

Germany – 8

Australia – 7

Switzerland – 4

South Africa – 3

France, Sweden, Brazil – 2

Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand – 1

As the women’s qualifiers have a little more space for highly ranked pros to sub in after the accept/decline period, there’s more of a chance that the front of the women’s race could look different when the final start list is posted.

PTO Ranking Name Country
1 Daniela Ryf Switzerland
2 Anne Haug Germany
3 Laura Philipp Germany
4 Kat Matthews UK
6 Skye Moench USA
10 Fenella Langridge UK
11 Chelsea Sodaro USA
14 Lisa Norden Sweden
15 Heather Jackson USA
18 Jocelyn McCauley USA
19 Ruth Astle UK
24 Annah Watkinson South Africa
27 Nikki Bartlett UK
28 Nina Derron Switzerland
30 Daniela Bleymehl Germany
32 Gurutze Frades Larra Spain
33 Manon Genet France
34 Laura Siddall UK
39 Sara Svensk Sweden
40 Svenja Thoes Germany
42 Kylie Simpson Australia
44 Pamella Oliveira Brazil
46 Lucy Charles-Barclay UK
47 Els Visser Netherlands
48 Elisabetta Curridori Italy
49 Joanna Ryter Switzerland
50 Lauren Brandon USA
Jen Annett Canada
Kate Bevilaqua Australia
Susie Cheetham UK
Rebecca Clarke New Zealand
Linsey Corbin USA
Kimity-Lee Duke Australia
Petra Eggenschwil Switzerland
Kelly Fillnow USA
Heini Hartikainen Finland
Elena Illeditsch Germany
Radka Kahlefeldt Australia
Renee Kiley Australia
Kristin Liepold Germany
Justine Mathieux France
Simone Mitchell UK

