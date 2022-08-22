The 2022 Kona Ironman World Championship Pro Qualifiers
This year's Kona pro qualification period is over, and the list has a mix of former winners and veterans, but also some surprising stats on rookies and first-time Ironman World Championship starters. We dig in.
With the final races of the 2022 Kona qualifying period completed last weekend, we get our first good look at who will likely be on the start line in October. For both the men’s and the women’s events, it’s likely that some pros will decline their slots (as we’ve already seen with Jan Frodeno, due to injury, and Sam Long) and others will roll in.
But aside from a couple of substitutions to come, both races have an interesting mixture of former winners, longtime veterans, Kona rookies, and more. Keep reading for the full qualification list for men and women, in order of PTO ranking up to top 50, along with a quick analysis of who’s racing, and some stats to help develop the picture of what this fall’s Ironman World Championship event could look like on race day.
Pro Men Kona Qualifiers: 2022
With a quick look of the list of men’s qualifiers (far below), we see all of the top 15 PTO ranked ranked pros, with only a few of the top 40 ranked pros not on the list. The latest list includes former Ironman world champions like Jan Frodeno (though we now know he’s withdrawn due to an injuryTKLINK), Patrick Lange, Kristian Blummenfelt, and Sebastian Kienle, as well as longtime IMWC veterans like Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, and Michael Weiss. There are also 14 Ironman world champion rookies, who will all be swimming away from the pier for the first time ever.
In terms of countries represented by the pro men, the breakdown is below, with the U.S. and Australia leading the way, and traditional tri powerhouses like Germany, France, and Denmark close behind.
U.S. – 7
Australia – 7
Germany – 6
France – 5
Denmark – 4
Brazil, South Africa, United Kingdom – 3
Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden – 2
Switzerland, Slovakia, Poland, Kazakhstan, Finland, Austria, Argentina – 1
While the final start list has yet to be posted, after pros either accept or decline their slots, for the most part it’s unlikely we’ll see any surprises at the front of the men’s race by pros not yet listed. Scroll down for the women.
|PTO Rank
|Name
|Country
|1
|Kristian Blummenfelt
|Norway
|2
|Gustav Iden
|Norway
|3
|Patrick Lange
|Germany
|4
|Magnus Ditlev
|Denmark
|5
|Lionel Sanders
|Canada
|6
|Braden Currie
|New Zealand
|7
|Daniel Baekkegard
|Denmark
|8
|Florian Angert
|Germany
|9
|Matt Hanson
|USA
|10
|Sam Long
|USA
|11
|Sam Laidlow
|France
|12
|Denis Chevrot
|France
|13
|Max Neumann
|Australia
|14
|Rudy von Berg
|USA
|15
|Leon Chevalier
|France
|16
|Joe Skipper
|UK
|17
|Chris Leiferman
|USA
|20
|Kristian Hogenhaug
|Denmark
|21
|Ben Hoffman
|USA
|13
|David McNamee
|UK
|24
|Cam Wurf
|Australia
|25
|Kyle Smith
|New Zealand
|26
|Sam Appleton
|Australia
|27
|Reinaldo Collucci
|Brazil
|29
|Bradley Weiss
|South Africa
|31
|Clément Mignon
|France
|32
|Jasper Svensson
|Sweden
|33
|Nicholas Kastelein
|Australia
|35
|Pieter Heemeryck
|Belgium
|36
|Matt Trautman
|South Africa
|37
|Cody Beals
|Canada
|38
|Sebastian Kienle
|Germany
|39
|Paul Schuster
|Germany
|40
|Collin Chartier
|USA
|41
|Andre Lopes
|Brazil
|47
|Kyle Buckingham
|South Africa
|48
|Tim Van Berkel
|Australia
|Josh Amberger
|Australia
|Igor Amorelli
|Brazil
|Alistair Brownlee
|UK
|Matt Burton
|Australia
|Maurice Clavel
|Germany
|Jan Frodeno
|Germany
|Henrik Goesch
|Finland
|Arnaud Guilloux
|France
|Robert Kallin
|Sweden
|Mathais Lyngsø Petersen
|Denmark
|Tim O'Donnell
|USA
|David Piese
|Slovakia
|Luciano Taccone
|Argentina
|Ivan Tutukin
|Kazakhstan
|Jan Van Berkel
|Switzerland
|Kenneth Vandendriessche
|Belgium
|Michael Weiss
|Austria
|Robert Wilkowiecki
|Poland
Pro Women Kona Qualifiers: 2022
Unlike the men’s list, the women’s list (far below) is missing quite a few of the top PTO-ranked pros—only six of the top 10 and 11 of the top 20 have qualified. As a result of many of the top-ranked women focusing solely on the 70.3 (or PTO) events, the qualifier list is a little more of a question mark than the men’s. In fact, only 27 of the top 50 PTO-ranked women are on this qualifier list, while 37 of the top 50 men are on their list. With more unranked or low-ranked women than men, there’s more opportunities for surprises.
There are returning Ironman world champions, of course, like Daniela Ryf and Anne Haug—as well as longtime veterans like Americans Linsey Corbin and Heather Jackson. The big note on the women’s side, however, is the amount of IMWC first timers (18) and pros who have raced IMWC only once (16). Meanwhile, the men had 14 on the list who had started only one Ironman world championship.
On the women’s side, the country of origin was more concentrated than the men’s with the U.S. leading the way with 11 female pros, followed by the U.K. (9), Germany (8), and Australia (7). The full country breakdown, below:
United States – 11
United Kingdom – 9
Germany – 8
Australia – 7
Switzerland – 4
South Africa – 3
France, Sweden, Brazil – 2
Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand – 1
As the women’s qualifiers have a little more space for highly ranked pros to sub in after the accept/decline period, there’s more of a chance that the front of the women’s race could look different when the final start list is posted.
|PTO Ranking
|Name
|Country
|1
|Daniela Ryf
|Switzerland
|2
|Anne Haug
|Germany
|3
|Laura Philipp
|Germany
|4
|Kat Matthews
|UK
|6
|Skye Moench
|USA
|10
|Fenella Langridge
|UK
|11
|Chelsea Sodaro
|USA
|14
|Lisa Norden
|Sweden
|15
|Heather Jackson
|USA
|18
|Jocelyn McCauley
|USA
|19
|Ruth Astle
|UK
|24
|Annah Watkinson
|South Africa
|27
|Nikki Bartlett
|UK
|28
|Nina Derron
|Switzerland
|30
|Daniela Bleymehl
|Germany
|32
|Gurutze Frades Larra
|Spain
|33
|Manon Genet
|France
|34
|Laura Siddall
|UK
|39
|Sara Svensk
|Sweden
|40
|Svenja Thoes
|Germany
|42
|Kylie Simpson
|Australia
|44
|Pamella Oliveira
|Brazil
|46
|Lucy Charles-Barclay
|UK
|47
|Els Visser
|Netherlands
|48
|Elisabetta Curridori
|Italy
|49
|Joanna Ryter
|Switzerland
|50
|Lauren Brandon
|USA
|Jen Annett
|Canada
|Kate Bevilaqua
|Australia
|Susie Cheetham
|UK
|Rebecca Clarke
|New Zealand
|Linsey Corbin
|USA
|Kimity-Lee Duke
|Australia
|Petra Eggenschwil
|Switzerland
|Kelly Fillnow
|USA
|Heini Hartikainen
|Finland
|Elena Illeditsch
|Germany
|Radka Kahlefeldt
|Australia
|Renee Kiley
|Australia
|Kristin Liepold
|Germany
|Justine Mathieux
|France
|Simone Mitchell
|UK