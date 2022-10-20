Become a Member

News

The 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship Start List

A star-studded roster, including defending IRONMAN 70.3 World Champions Gustav Iden and Lucy Charles-Barclay, make up one of the deepest pro start lists in 70.3 Worlds history.

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

All eyes will be on St. George, Utah October 28 and 29 as more than 115 professional triathletes and over 6,000 age-groupers converge for the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships. Defending Ironman 70.3 World Champions Gustav Iden (NOR) and Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) headline the pro start list, but defending their title won’t come easily, as challengers include Americans Taylor Knibb and Sam Long; 2021 Ironman World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR); and fellow Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy (BER). All will be vying for the $350,000 USD prize purse and the title of World Champion.

Free live coverage of both race days will air on Outside Watch; Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)

Ironman 70.3 World Championships: Women’s Pro Start List

Race day: Friday, October 28

The Women’s field will take center stage first in the two-day format. Defending Ironman 70.3 World Champion, Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) looks to retake her crown following an impressive performance at Kona only three weeks prior. She’s scheduled to toe the line with a who’s who of modern triathlon, including Olympians Taylor Knibb (USA) and Flora Duffy (BMU). Additional global competition will come from Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR), Paula Findlay (CAN), Holly Lawrence (GBR), and many more. With so many specialists in swim, bike, and run, the race is sure to be one with multiple lead changes and a thrilling finish.

Check back with us next week for a full analysis of the contenders, who to watch, and even an expert preview on how the race could play out.

Bib Name Country
1 Lucy Charles-Barclay GBR
2 Taylor Knibb USA
4 Emma Pallant-Browne GBR
6 Jackie Hering USA
7 Holly Lawrence GBR
8 Nikki Bartlett GBR
9 Anne Reischmann DEU
10 Flora Duffy BMU
14 Paula Findlay CAN
16 Ruth Astle GBR
17 Tamara Jewett CAN
19 Ellie Salthouse AUS
21 Lydia Dant GBR
22 Imogen Simmonds CHE
23 Danielle Lewis USA
24 Lotte Wilms NLD
25 Barbara Riveros CHL
26 Manon Genet FRA
27 India Lee GBR
28 Marjolaine Pierre FRA
29 Grace Thek AUS
30 Lesley Smith USA
31 Aleksandra Jedrzejewska POL
33 Kelly Fillnow USA
34 Alexia Bailly FRA
35 Charlene Clavel FRA
36 Natia Van Heerden ZAF
37 Dimity-Lee Duke AUS
38 Justine Guerard FRA
39 Amy Cymerman USA
40 Sonja Catano USA
42 Ali Brauer USA
43 Giorgia Priarone ITA
44 Diede Diederiks NLD
45 Grace Alexander USA
46 Daniela Kleiser DEU
48 Katharina Kruger DEU
49 Sarah Bishop USA
50 Romina Palacio ARG
52 Julie Iemmolo FRA
53 Olivia Mitchell GBR
54 Mariella Sawyer ZAF
55 Eloise Du Luarte FRA
56 Pamela-Ann Bachelder St Pierre CAN
57 Stephanie Demestichas AUS
58 Paulina Kotfica POL
59 Palmira Alvarez USA
61 Lottie Lucas ARE
63 Rachel Olson US
64 Tiina Pohjalainen FIN
65 Frankie Sanjana GBR

Ironman 70.3 World Championships: Men’s Pro Start List

Race day: Saturday, October 29

On the second day of racing, the men take the stage, led by Norwegians Gustav Iden and Kristian Blummenfelt as the heavy favorites. Iden, of course, is not only looking to defend his title but to join an extremely short list of triathletes who have won both Ironman and 70.3 world championship titles. Blummenfelt, who won his 2021 Ironman World Championship title in St. George, will bring a deep familiarity with the course, but how will his hard-fought third place in Kona affect his energy at 70.3 Worlds? He’ll have to contend with a deep field of fresh competition, including American Sam Long, who opted out of Kona this year to focus specifically on this race. He’ll be joined by Ben Kanute (USA), Miki Taaghold (DNK), Jackson Laundry (CAN), and Eric Lagerstrom (USA) – all serious contenders who did not race in Kona this year – all will be looking to claim their first 70.3 world title.

Check back with us next week for a full list of the contenders, who to watch, and even an expert preview on how the race could play out.

Bib Name Country
1 Gustav Iden NOR
2 Sam Long USA
4 Miki Taagholt DNK
5 Jackson Laundry CAN
6 Ben Kanute CAN
7 Eric Lagerstrom USA
8 Magnus Ditlev DNK
10 Filipe Azevedo PRT
11 Kristian Blummenfelt NOR
15 Rudy Von Berg USA
16 Matt Hanson USA
18 Denis Chevrot FRA
19 Frederik Funk DEU
21 Jason West USA
23 Kyle Smith NZL
24 Clement Mignon FRA
28 Aaron Royle AUS
29 Thor Bendix Madsen DNK
31 Mika Noodt DEU
33 Youri Keulen NLD
34 Mathias Petersen DNK
35 Jan Stratmann DEU
36 Trevor Foley USA
37 Nicolas Mann DEU
38 Dylan Magnien FRA
39 Ruben Zepuntke DEU
40 Antony Costes FRA
41 Brent McMahon CAN
42 Mattia Ceccarelli ITA
43 Fernando Toldi BRA
44 Simon Viain FRA
45 Nicholas Free AUS
46 Ognjen Stojanovic SRB
47 Jordi Montraveta Moya ESP
48 Martin Ulloa CHL
49 James Teagle GBR
51 Nicholas Chase USA
52 Yvan Jarrige FRA
53 Sybren Baelde BEL
54 Scott Steenberg DNK
55 Arthur Horseau FRA
56 Fabian Reuter DEU
57 Marc Dubrick USA
58 Tomas Andres Rodriguez Hernandez MEX
59 Jack Sosinski AUS
60 Vicente Trewhela CHL
61 Nicolas Saez CHL
63 Casper Stornes NOR
64 Christophe de Keyser BEL

