The 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship Start List
A star-studded roster, including defending IRONMAN 70.3 World Champions Gustav Iden and Lucy Charles-Barclay, make up one of the deepest pro start lists in 70.3 Worlds history.
For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.
All eyes will be on St. George, Utah October 28 and 29 as more than 115 professional triathletes and over 6,000 age-groupers converge for the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships. Defending Ironman 70.3 World Champions Gustav Iden (NOR) and Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) headline the pro start list, but defending their title won’t come easily, as challengers include Americans Taylor Knibb and Sam Long; 2021 Ironman World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR); and fellow Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy (BER). All will be vying for the $350,000 USD prize purse and the title of World Champion.
Free live coverage of both race days will air on Outside Watch; Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)
Ironman 70.3 World Championships: Women’s Pro Start List
Race day: Friday, October 28
The Women’s field will take center stage first in the two-day format. Defending Ironman 70.3 World Champion, Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) looks to retake her crown following an impressive performance at Kona only three weeks prior. She’s scheduled to toe the line with a who’s who of modern triathlon, including Olympians Taylor Knibb (USA) and Flora Duffy (BMU). Additional global competition will come from Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR), Paula Findlay (CAN), Holly Lawrence (GBR), and many more. With so many specialists in swim, bike, and run, the race is sure to be one with multiple lead changes and a thrilling finish.
Check back with us next week for a full analysis of the contenders, who to watch, and even an expert preview on how the race could play out.
|Bib
|Name
|Country
|1
|Lucy Charles-Barclay
|GBR
|2
|Taylor Knibb
|USA
|4
|Emma Pallant-Browne
|GBR
|6
|Jackie Hering
|USA
|7
|Holly Lawrence
|GBR
|8
|Nikki Bartlett
|GBR
|9
|Anne Reischmann
|DEU
|10
|Flora Duffy
|BMU
|14
|Paula Findlay
|CAN
|16
|Ruth Astle
|GBR
|17
|Tamara Jewett
|CAN
|19
|Ellie Salthouse
|AUS
|21
|Lydia Dant
|GBR
|22
|Imogen Simmonds
|CHE
|23
|Danielle Lewis
|USA
|24
|Lotte Wilms
|NLD
|25
|Barbara Riveros
|CHL
|26
|Manon Genet
|FRA
|27
|India Lee
|GBR
|28
|Marjolaine Pierre
|FRA
|29
|Grace Thek
|AUS
|30
|Lesley Smith
|USA
|31
|Aleksandra Jedrzejewska
|POL
|33
|Kelly Fillnow
|USA
|34
|Alexia Bailly
|FRA
|35
|Charlene Clavel
|FRA
|36
|Natia Van Heerden
|ZAF
|37
|Dimity-Lee Duke
|AUS
|38
|Justine Guerard
|FRA
|39
|Amy Cymerman
|USA
|40
|Sonja Catano
|USA
|42
|Ali Brauer
|USA
|43
|Giorgia Priarone
|ITA
|44
|Diede Diederiks
|NLD
|45
|Grace Alexander
|USA
|46
|Daniela Kleiser
|DEU
|48
|Katharina Kruger
|DEU
|49
|Sarah Bishop
|USA
|50
|Romina Palacio
|ARG
|52
|Julie Iemmolo
|FRA
|53
|Olivia Mitchell
|GBR
|54
|Mariella Sawyer
|ZAF
|55
|Eloise Du Luarte
|FRA
|56
|Pamela-Ann Bachelder St Pierre
|CAN
|57
|Stephanie Demestichas
|AUS
|58
|Paulina Kotfica
|POL
|59
|Palmira Alvarez
|USA
|61
|Lottie Lucas
|ARE
|63
|Rachel Olson
|US
|64
|Tiina Pohjalainen
|FIN
|65
|Frankie Sanjana
|GBR
Ironman 70.3 World Championships: Men’s Pro Start List
Race day: Saturday, October 29
On the second day of racing, the men take the stage, led by Norwegians Gustav Iden and Kristian Blummenfelt as the heavy favorites. Iden, of course, is not only looking to defend his title but to join an extremely short list of triathletes who have won both Ironman and 70.3 world championship titles. Blummenfelt, who won his 2021 Ironman World Championship title in St. George, will bring a deep familiarity with the course, but how will his hard-fought third place in Kona affect his energy at 70.3 Worlds? He’ll have to contend with a deep field of fresh competition, including American Sam Long, who opted out of Kona this year to focus specifically on this race. He’ll be joined by Ben Kanute (USA), Miki Taaghold (DNK), Jackson Laundry (CAN), and Eric Lagerstrom (USA) – all serious contenders who did not race in Kona this year – all will be looking to claim their first 70.3 world title.
Check back with us next week for a full list of the contenders, who to watch, and even an expert preview on how the race could play out.
|Bib
|Name
|Country
|1
|Gustav Iden
|NOR
|2
|Sam Long
|USA
|4
|Miki Taagholt
|DNK
|5
|Jackson Laundry
|CAN
|6
|Ben Kanute
|CAN
|7
|Eric Lagerstrom
|USA
|8
|Magnus Ditlev
|DNK
|10
|Filipe Azevedo
|PRT
|11
|Kristian Blummenfelt
|NOR
|15
|Rudy Von Berg
|USA
|16
|Matt Hanson
|USA
|18
|Denis Chevrot
|FRA
|19
|Frederik Funk
|DEU
|21
|Jason West
|USA
|23
|Kyle Smith
|NZL
|24
|Clement Mignon
|FRA
|28
|Aaron Royle
|AUS
|29
|Thor Bendix Madsen
|DNK
|31
|Mika Noodt
|DEU
|33
|Youri Keulen
|NLD
|34
|Mathias Petersen
|DNK
|35
|Jan Stratmann
|DEU
|36
|Trevor Foley
|USA
|37
|Nicolas Mann
|DEU
|38
|Dylan Magnien
|FRA
|39
|Ruben Zepuntke
|DEU
|40
|Antony Costes
|FRA
|41
|Brent McMahon
|CAN
|42
|Mattia Ceccarelli
|ITA
|43
|Fernando Toldi
|BRA
|44
|Simon Viain
|FRA
|45
|Nicholas Free
|AUS
|46
|Ognjen Stojanovic
|SRB
|47
|Jordi Montraveta Moya
|ESP
|48
|Martin Ulloa
|CHL
|49
|James Teagle
|GBR
|51
|Nicholas Chase
|USA
|52
|Yvan Jarrige
|FRA
|53
|Sybren Baelde
|BEL
|54
|Scott Steenberg
|DNK
|55
|Arthur Horseau
|FRA
|56
|Fabian Reuter
|DEU
|57
|Marc Dubrick
|USA
|58
|Tomas Andres Rodriguez Hernandez
|MEX
|59
|Jack Sosinski
|AUS
|60
|Vicente Trewhela
|CHL
|61
|Nicolas Saez
|CHL
|63
|Casper Stornes
|NOR
|64
|Christophe de Keyser
|BEL