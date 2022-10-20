The 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship Start List

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

All eyes will be on St. George, Utah October 28 and 29 as more than 115 professional triathletes and over 6,000 age-groupers converge for the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships. Defending Ironman 70.3 World Champions Gustav Iden (NOR) and Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) headline the pro start list, but defending their title won’t come easily, as challengers include Americans Taylor Knibb and Sam Long; 2021 Ironman World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR); and fellow Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy (BER). All will be vying for the $350,000 USD prize purse and the title of World Champion.

Free live coverage of both race days will air on Outside Watch; Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)

Ironman 70.3 World Championships: Women’s Pro Start List

Race day: Friday, October 28

The Women’s field will take center stage first in the two-day format. Defending Ironman 70.3 World Champion, Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) looks to retake her crown following an impressive performance at Kona only three weeks prior. She’s scheduled to toe the line with a who’s who of modern triathlon, including Olympians Taylor Knibb (USA) and Flora Duffy (BMU). Additional global competition will come from Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR), Paula Findlay (CAN), Holly Lawrence (GBR), and many more. With so many specialists in swim, bike, and run, the race is sure to be one with multiple lead changes and a thrilling finish.

Check back with us next week for a full analysis of the contenders, who to watch, and even an expert preview on how the race could play out.

Bib Name Country 1 Lucy Charles-Barclay GBR 2 Taylor Knibb USA 4 Emma Pallant-Browne GBR 6 Jackie Hering USA 7 Holly Lawrence GBR 8 Nikki Bartlett GBR 9 Anne Reischmann DEU 10 Flora Duffy BMU 14 Paula Findlay CAN 16 Ruth Astle GBR 17 Tamara Jewett CAN 19 Ellie Salthouse AUS 21 Lydia Dant GBR 22 Imogen Simmonds CHE 23 Danielle Lewis USA 24 Lotte Wilms NLD 25 Barbara Riveros CHL 26 Manon Genet FRA 27 India Lee GBR 28 Marjolaine Pierre FRA 29 Grace Thek AUS 30 Lesley Smith USA 31 Aleksandra Jedrzejewska POL 33 Kelly Fillnow USA 34 Alexia Bailly FRA 35 Charlene Clavel FRA 36 Natia Van Heerden ZAF 37 Dimity-Lee Duke AUS 38 Justine Guerard FRA 39 Amy Cymerman USA 40 Sonja Catano USA 42 Ali Brauer USA 43 Giorgia Priarone ITA 44 Diede Diederiks NLD 45 Grace Alexander USA 46 Daniela Kleiser DEU 48 Katharina Kruger DEU 49 Sarah Bishop USA 50 Romina Palacio ARG 52 Julie Iemmolo FRA 53 Olivia Mitchell GBR 54 Mariella Sawyer ZAF 55 Eloise Du Luarte FRA 56 Pamela-Ann Bachelder St Pierre CAN 57 Stephanie Demestichas AUS 58 Paulina Kotfica POL 59 Palmira Alvarez USA 61 Lottie Lucas ARE 63 Rachel Olson US 64 Tiina Pohjalainen FIN 65 Frankie Sanjana GBR

Ironman 70.3 World Championships: Men’s Pro Start List

Race day: Saturday, October 29

On the second day of racing, the men take the stage, led by Norwegians Gustav Iden and Kristian Blummenfelt as the heavy favorites. Iden, of course, is not only looking to defend his title but to join an extremely short list of triathletes who have won both Ironman and 70.3 world championship titles. Blummenfelt, who won his 2021 Ironman World Championship title in St. George, will bring a deep familiarity with the course, but how will his hard-fought third place in Kona affect his energy at 70.3 Worlds? He’ll have to contend with a deep field of fresh competition, including American Sam Long, who opted out of Kona this year to focus specifically on this race. He’ll be joined by Ben Kanute (USA), Miki Taaghold (DNK), Jackson Laundry (CAN), and Eric Lagerstrom (USA) – all serious contenders who did not race in Kona this year – all will be looking to claim their first 70.3 world title.

Check back with us next week for a full list of the contenders, who to watch, and even an expert preview on how the race could play out.