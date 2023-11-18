Team USA Athletes File Lawsuit Against TriBike Transport Cargo Company, Shipper Responds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On Nov. 8, New Jersey-based cargo shipper Intelligent SCM, LLC (doing business as Horizon Entertainment Cargo), filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California against TriBike Transport for $300,000 in unpaid invoices. The suit said that “[b]ecause the invoices for these shipments were not paid, [Intelligent] has exercised its lien rights and is currently in possession of these 180 bikes.” Now the Team USA owners of three of those bikes are leading a class-action lawsuit against the cargo shipper.

The new lawsuit, filed today in the Federal U.S District Court of New Jersey by Pennsylvania-based law firm Sauder-Schelkopf begins by saying that “…the contract with Tribike [sic] does not pass possession of their bikes to Horizon, and thus Horizon cannot continue to hold, let alone sell, the personal property of Plaintiffs…”

It goes on to cite a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued on Nov. 2, in North Carolina that ordered “Horizon Entertainment Cargo” to return the bikes to TriBike Transport with the hopes of the bikes then being returned to the athletes. The new complaint states that “Horizon, however, defied the TRO and has still failed to release the bikes.”

The new suit adds that the judge in the TRO stated that “Tribike’s contract with Horizon contains a provision that provides Horizon with a lien on ‘any and all property and documents relating thereto of Customer [Tribike].’ It does not contain a provision that provides Horizon with a lien on property not owned by Tribike.”

In other words, while Horizon/Intelligent can retain TriBike’s property in the dispute over the unpaid invoices, the suit says the cargo shipper does not have the right to retain property not owned by TriBike Transport—in this case the Team USA members’ bikes.

The cargo shipper responds

However, Triathlete spoke to counsel for Intelligent who contends that, first “the order issued in North Carolina does not apply to the named defendants in the class action lawsuit.”

Intelligent’s lawyers are saying that the TRO wasn’t against the proper party and that Intelligent has nothing to do with Horizon Entertainment Cargo—Triathlete has seen a copy of the Nov. 2 North Carolina order and can confirm Intelligent is not named as a plaintiff in the TRO.

Intelligent’s counsel added that “we have not unlawfully retained possession of the bikes. We are exercising our lien rights under applicable laws and our contract with TriBike.”

“Our client has clear-cut lien rights on the bikes and the right to sell them.” But, the attorney added: “My client has no intention of running off and doing that.”

Intelligent’s attorney went on to say that their client has incurred pre-paid out-of-pocket costs to other logistics contractors—in reference to the 13 shipments noted in the original Nov. 8 California lawsuit against TriBike Transport.

“We intend to contact each of the bike owners to arrange for shipping cost and prompt return,” making it clear that bike owners would still need to pay Intelligent for the shipping of their bikes, despite having already paid TriBike for the service—a common issue in owner versus contractor and subcontractor disputes across a range of industries.

However, Intelligent’s attorney reiterated many times in calls with Triathlete that they “have no intention or plans to hold a public auction.”

USA Triathlon gets involved

The latest suit lists three Team USA triathletes as plaintiffs—Bruce Williams and Robyn Williams of Ohio and Tim Lundt of Colorado—but leaves space for additional plaintiffs. The suit says that Horizon has possession of the Williams’ two Cervelo P3s and Lundt’s A2 bike.

While the class action has been filed, it will take some time before it can be assigned to a judge, and soon after a motion for emergency relief will be filed in hopes of having the bikes returned, one of the partners at the firm representing the athletes, Matt Schelkopf, told Team USA athletes in an email on Friday.

Behind the scenes, USA Triathlon has been working to help athletes affected, since all of the 180 bikes were in transit from the World Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. USAT has also been working to crowdsource equipment for its athletes still waiting for their bikes but who are also competing at the upcoming Long Course National Championship at Clash Daytona on the weekend of December 1.

While USA Triathlon is not named in the new class action lawsuit—TriBike Transport is also not named as a plaintiff or defendant in the latest suit—a spokesperson for the national governing body says it was instrumental in connecting its athletes with attorneys filing the complaint.

“As an avid cyclist myself, I appreciate the importance of these bicycles to the U.S. athletes,” Schelkopf said in a statement. “Horizon has decided to hold these bicycles hostage because of a business dispute that does not directly involve these U.S. athletes. We filed this lawsuit to get the bicycles back to their lawful owners as soon as possible at no additional cost to them.”