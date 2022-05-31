Super League Triathlon Announces 2022 Championship Series

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Building on the success of the last two years and on the heels Super League Arena Games last month, which named the first-ever eSports Tri World Champion, Super League Triathlon is now launching its 2022 championship season.

This year’s season will include five races across September and October—all in the super short, super fast, varied formats of Super League—in a few locations its visited before (London, Munich, and Malibu—the Malibu race is held in conjunction with the long-standing and popular age-group Malibu Triathlon) and in some new ones (France). The championship season will also include the team concept that was launched last year, with bonuses being given for the winning teams at the end of the season.

One new thing about those teams this year: Fans can now buy in to control various aspects of the team—kind of like fantasy triathlon, but more involved.

For differing amounts of money, you can vote on the kit (and get your name on the kit) and vote on team decisions like who to draft and if an athlete should take the short chute ($15/season to subscribe). For $20,000, four fans can even come out and be a full part of Team Cheetah, Sharks, Eagles, Rhinos, or Scorpions—with workouts, meals, and VIP tickets to the races.

While athletes have not yet been announced for the season, expect to see Super League favorites like Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee (both of whom won last year’s championship season), alongside short-course stars like Vincent Luis, Hayden Wilde, Jess Learmonth, and Beth Potter (who won the Arena Games title). With huge prize money last year and similar expected this year, Yee was able to take home $120,000 in 2021 between his win and primes, while Taylor-Brown and Learmonth both took home around $140,000.

For the athletes, the only tricky question will be how to balance all of the big-money races this year. The Malibu September weekend also sees the PTO’s U.S. Open event in Dallas, and the Grand Finale weekend is the same as the Ironman 70.3 World Championship—with the World Triathlon Championship Series finale (which many of the short-course athletes target) at the end of November.

Whatever happens, it’ll be an action-packed fall.

