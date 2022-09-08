How to watch the Super League Munich Livestream

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

If last weekend’s Super League Championship kickoff in London had you on the edge of your seat, we’ve got good news for you – round 2 is this weekend, with Super League Triathlon Munich promising a whole new set of thrills. You can catch the Super League Munich livestream for free right here on Sunday, September 11, starting at 6 a.m.! O+ members can also access the replay on demand on Outside Watch. (Not an O+ member? Become one here for only $2.99 per month.)

Super League Munich: Who to watch

In the men’s race, all eyes will be on Matt Hauser, who will be racing with a chip on his shoulder after receiving a controversial penalty in last weekend’s London race. The Australian was second out of the water of the Stage 1 swim, but was held back for a false-start penalty until the last swimmer was through. Later, officials admitted the penalty was assigned to the wrong person; it was Hauser’s SLT Eagles teammate Jamie Riddle who committed the false start. Hauser still managed to finish the race in second place behind Hayden Wilde, however, and his remarkable comeback has people excited to see what he can do in Munich (hopefully without referee errors this time).

The women’s race will feature Cassandre Beaugrand, with a target on her back after winning in London last weekend. She’s got formidable competition in 2021 Super League Champion Georgia Taylor-Brown, speedsters Taylor Spivey, Beth Potter and Sophie Caldwell, and wildcard Laura Lindemann, who was brought on to Team Cheetah for the Munich event by team manager Annie Emmerson.

Super League Munich: Course and format

Super League Triathlon has proved so popular in Munich, that it will return for a third event in just a year. Munich was one of the most talked-about events of the 2021 Championship Series, with its large crowd of triathlon-mad German fans, the stunning Olympiapark venue, and a remarkable downhill transition run into the water, causing all manner of thrills and spills.

The Munich race will utilize the Enduro format, which Super League calls its “most brutal” combination of endurance and strategy. The Super League Enduro is one massive mini-triathlon (swim-bike-run), repeated three times (or three “stages”) continuously to see who will emerge victorious. An athlete who falls more than 90 seconds behind at any lap is automatically pulled. But there’s a twist: the Short Chute, which creates a shortcut for an athlete to gain an advantage for the win or points. There are three Short Chutes up for grabs in Munich, all earned in Stage 1: for the first athlete across the mount line after the swim, for the first athlete across the mount line after the bike, and for the first athlete across the mount line. Short Chutes are won for a team and awarded to an athlete during the race by their team manager. Short Chutes are to be taken on the first lap of the run in Stage 3.

How to watch the Super League Munich Livestream

The Super League Munich livestream kicks off at 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 11 with the women’s triple mix, followed by the men’s race at 7:19 a.m. ET.

