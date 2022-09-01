For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Super League Triathlon is back, bigger and better than ever in 2022 – and you’re not going to want to miss this thrilling throwdown. If you’re looking for how to watch the Super League London livestream for free, look no further – we’ll have the action streaming right here on Sunday, September 4! O+ members can also access the replay on demand on Outside Watch. (Not an O+ member? Become one here for only $2.99 per month.)

RELATED:What is Super League Triathlon, Anyway?

Super League London: Who to watch

The Championship Series kicks off in style as the UK’s capital city, London, plays host to the best triathletes in the world. Thousands of fans are expected to line the streets around West India Quay to get a glimpse of their heroes with a host of British gold medal winners set for action

In the men’s race, all eyes will be on Jonny Brownlee, who team captain Annie Emmerson describes as “hungry to make up for a lost season” following his crash at WTCS Leeds earlier this year. The Alex Yee-Hayden Wilde rivalry will also gain another chapter, as Yee, the 2021 Super League Champion, will race as a wildcard against Wilde’s SLT Sharks team.

The women’s race will be headlined by 2021 Super League Champion Georgia Taylor-Brown, who will face off against speedsters Beth Potter, Cassandra Beaugrand, and Sophie Caldwell. The most notable name in the race, however, might just be Olympian Non Stanford, who will race in London as part of her final season as a professional triathlete. With a recent win at the European Triathlon Championships and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, Stanford is on a hot streak that might just include a Super League championship title.

Super League London: Course and format

A tight, technical course with cobblestones awaits the athletes who will be looking to bank points early as the Championship Series gets underway. If you watched last year’s Super League London, you’ll recognize the course at West India Quay, but there will be a twist: the start and finish are now at the opposite ends of the Quay, and the circuit will run in reverse.

The London race will utilize the Triple Mix format, a three-stage, “mini” triathlon format which shuffles the order of the swim-bike-run on each stage. Athletes build up time in the first two stages, which determines their head starts in the final stage. First athlete across the line in the final stage wins.

Stage 1 — Swim-bike-run

Stage 2 — Run-bike-swim

Stage 3 — Bike-swim-run (pursuit-style based on the times over the first two stages)

How to watch the Super League London Livestream

The Super League London livestream kicks off at 7:09 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 4 with the women’s triple mix, followed by the men’s race at 8:24 a.m. ET.

