70.3 Worlds St. George: By The Numbers

For the third time in 13 months, the scenic spot of St. George, Utah plays host to a triathlon world championship event. Known for its high-end resorts and stunning scenery—think soaring sandstone cliffs and desert vistas—St. George has earned a reputation as a top triathlon town, too. And once again, the world’s best athletes will gather in St. George this weekend for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. The two day event—women race on Friday, Oct. 28 and men follow on the 29th—will undoubtedly bring all the sparks and drama from start to finish. Here’s a look at some of the numbers that make up this epic event.

St. George, Utah Weather

44 degrees F Average low for St. George on October 28 and 29.

73.4 degrees F Average high for St. George on October 28 and 29.

0.7″ Average rainfall in St. George in October.

99 degrees F Record high for St. George in October (recorded on October 1, 1980).

20 degrees F Record low for St. George in October (recorded on October 30, 1971).

34 percent: Average humidity in St. George in October.

7:55 a.m. Expected sunrise in St. George on October 28 (7:56 a.m. on October 29).

70.3 Worlds St. George Course

72 degrees F Expected water temperature of Sand Hollow Reservoir on race day.

1 hour and 10 minutes Swim course cut-off.

3,922 feet Total elevation gain on the bike.

5 hours and 30 minutes Bike course cut-off.

704 feet Total Elevation gain on the run.

2 Loops complete the run course.

8 hours and 30 minutes The current cut-off for total race time.

St. George Ironman 70.3 Pro Race

$350,000 USD Professional prize purse distributed among the top 15 male and female pros, with the winners each receiving $50,000.

$3,000 USD The earnings for each 15th place pro, the final spot eligible for a cash prize.

51 Professional women on the 2022 start list.

49 Professional men on the 2022 start list.

3:34:04 Men’s course record, set by Michael Raelert of Germany, in 2009.

3:59:33 Women’s course record, set by Julie Dibens of the UK, in 2009.

21:35 Men’s swim record, set by Marko Albert of Estonia, in 2009.

22:54 Women’s swim record, set by Lauren Brandon of the U.S. in 2016.

1:58:49 Men’s bike record, set by Andrew Starykowicz of the U.S., in 2009.

2:07:15 Women’s bike record, set by Julie Dibens of the UK, in 2009.

1:06:30 Men’s run record, set by Jan Frodeno of Germany, in 2018.

1:15:11 Women’s run record, set by Anne Haug of Germany, in 2018.

3:37:12: Winning men’s time from 2021, posted by Gustav Iden of Norway.

4:00:19: Winning women’s time from 2021, posted by Lucy Charles-Barclay of the UK.

Humans of 70.3 Worlds St. George

6,000-plus Age-group athletes registered to compete over the two-day event.

200,000 Number of athletes around the globe who participate in a series of qualifying races each year for a berth in the 70.3 World Champs.

4,000 Expected number of volunteers supporting efforts up to and on both race days.

80 Age of Fidel Rotondaro of Venezuela, the oldest male finisher at the 2021 St. George Ironman 70.3 World Championships (he finished in 8:12:12).

77 Age of Cherie Gruenfeld of the U.S., the oldest female finisher at the 2021 St. George Ironman 70.3 World Championships (she finished in 7:53:36).

103 Women registered to race in the 18-24 age-group in 2022; the youngest division.

166 Men registered to race in the 18-24 age group in 2022; the youngest division.

4 Men registered to race in the 80-84 age-group in 2022; the oldest division among men.

2 Women registered to race in the 75-79 age-group in 2022; the oldest division among women.

