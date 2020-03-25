Don't miss this chance to chat with a world champ!

Australia’s Mirinda Carfrae is a three-time Ironman world champion based out of Boulder, Colorado. She’ll be joining us on Facebook on Wednesday, April 1, at 1 p.m. MDT to talk all things triathlon. (No April Fools’ Day antics—we promise!)

Submit your questions beforehand on our Facebook page or join in and ask on the air.

RSVP Here

Catch up on other editions: