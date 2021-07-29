Save the Date: Triathlete Zwift Ride with Triathlon Taren

Join us next Tuesday, August 3, for our Triathlete Zwift ride, which will be led by YouTube star Triathlon Taren. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here.

Triathlon Taren (AKA Taren Gesell) will be leading us through one of his favorite bike sessions, which he referred to as “a spicy workout” that’ll help get your legs ready for half- and full-distance racing. It will be a fun and social ride with plenty of opportunities to ask questions (via the Companion app) to one of triathlon’s most popular social media stars. Triathlon Taren is also one of Triathlete‘s newest columnists and you can check out his first column—How Not To Be “That Person” When Watching the Olympics—which first appeared in our July/August issue.

Can’t make the ride next week but want to join in the future? We’ll be hosting these rides on Zwift on the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MDT.

