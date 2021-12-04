Save the Date: Triathlete Zwift Ride with Rach McBride

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Join us on Tuesday, Dec. 7, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with pro triathlete Rach McBride. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PST/9 a.m. MST/11 a.m. EST and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here.

McBride, who is racing at this weekend’s Challenge Daytona, will be leading us through one of their go-to bike sessions, which will include a short warm-up and prep set, followed by four rounds of 10-minute intervals with work ranging from 75% of FTP (functional threshold power) through to 90% of FTP. It’s designed to give you a good workout while also giving you plenty of opportunities to chat to McBride via the Companion app, so come prepared with questions on all aspects of their training and racing.

RELATED: The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Rach McBride Never Gets Bored

And if you’re looking for a soundtrack for the workout, be sure to check out Triathlete‘s Spotify, which includes an indoor cycling playlist curated by our managing editor Emma-Kate Lidbury and an indoor ride/run playlist curated by our executive editor Chris Foster.

Can’t make it next week but want to join in the future? We’ll be hosting these rides on Zwift on the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MST.

Be sure to check out some of our other resources on training and racing in Zwift:

How to Ride with Friends in Zwift

9 Zwift Racing Tips from the Top Ranked Men’s Team

The Coolest New Gear for Riding in Zwift