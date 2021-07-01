Save the Date! Triathlete Zwift Ride with Meredith Kessler

Join us next Tuesday, July 6, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with 11-time Ironman champion Meredith Kessler. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here.

Kessler will be leading us through one of her favorite bike sessions, which involves some ascending threshold efforts to get the heart pumping. It will be a fun and social ride with plenty of opportunities to ask questions (via the Companion app) to one of triathlon’s most popular athletes. Kessler is well known for her love of indoor riding, especially Zwift, and has always been at the pointy end of the Zwift Pro Tri Series.

Can’t make it next week but want to join in the future? We’ll be hosting these rides on Zwift on the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MDT.

