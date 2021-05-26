Save the Date! Triathlete Zwift Ride with Mark Allen

Join us next Tuesday, June 1, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with six-time Ironman world champion Mark Allen. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here.

Allen will be leading us through one of his favorite bike sessions, which involves some one-minute efforts at higher watts—it’s a great sharpening session and will be fun, social, and everyone will be able to ask questions as we ride (via the Companion app). Allen has even provided a playlist for the workout, which you can access via Spotify or Apple Music.

Can’t make it next week but want to join in the future? We’ll be hosting these rides on Zwift on the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MDT.

