Save the Date: Triathlete Live with Lucy Charles-Barclay

Get your questions ready for this Ironman champ and fan favorite!

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 5, for Triathlete Live with Kona runner-up and uber-swimmer Lucy Charles-Barclay. The British Ironman star will be answering your questions on all things triathlon, as well as giving us an insight into how she’s been coping during the pandemic, and how she managed being out of the water for so long during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Charles-Barclay will be joining us remotely from her home in London, England, to answer your questions from 11 a.m. PT/noon MT/2 p.m. ET.

You can sign up for the show here and submit your questions beforehand via our social channels in the coming days—stay tuned for more details!

