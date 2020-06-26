Save the Date: Triathlete Live with Gerry Rodrigues
Get your questions ready for the triathlon swimming guru!
Join us on Wednesday, July 1, for Triathlete Live with swim coach Gerry Rodrigues. Rodrigues, founder of the Tower 26 triathlon swim program, has been coaching triathlon swimming since the early 1980s and is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading open-water swim experts. We’ll be giving away five copies of his new book, Triathlon Swimming, live on the show, so be sure to sign up here to be in with a chance to win.
Rodrigues will be joining us remotely from his home in Los Angeles, California, to answer your questions and chat all things swimming from 2 p.m. PST/3 p.m. MST/5 p.m. EST.
You can submit your questions before the show via our social channels in the coming days—stay tuned for more details on that soon!
