Save the Date: Triathlete Live with Cameron Wurf
Get your questions ready for this fast-talking Ironman champ and pro cyclist!
Join us next Wednesday, June 3, for Triathlete Live with Ironman champion, Olympian, and pro cyclist Cameron Wurf. This bold Aussie is well known for his fast talking and fun take on the tri world, so you can expect an entertaining show! Wurf will be joining us remotely from his home in Andorra to answer your questions and chat all things triathlon from 12 p.m./PST/1 p.m. MST/3 p.m. EST.
You can submit your questions before the show or via our social channels in the coming days— stay tuned for more details on that soon!
You can sign up on our Facebook page here.
