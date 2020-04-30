Save the Date: Triathlete Live Virtual Happy Hour with Meredith Kessler

Join us next Wednesday, May 6, for a Triathlete Live Virtual Happy Hour special with 11-time Ironman champion Meredith Kessler. She’ll be joining us remotely to answer your questions and chat over your favorite drinks from 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. EST.

You can submit your questions before the show or via our social channels in the coming days, as well as place your votes for the drinks you’d like to see Kessler and our host Emma-Kate Lidbury enjoying. Stay tuned for more details on that soon!

You can sign up on our Facebook page here.

