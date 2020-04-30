Save the Date: Triathlete Live Virtual Happy Hour with Meredith Kessler
Get your questions for the 11-time Ironman champion ready!
Join us next Wednesday, May 6, for a Triathlete Live Virtual Happy Hour special with 11-time Ironman champion Meredith Kessler. She’ll be joining us remotely to answer your questions and chat over your favorite drinks from 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. EST.
You can submit your questions before the show or via our social channels in the coming days, as well as place your votes for the drinks you’d like to see Kessler and our host Emma-Kate Lidbury enjoying. Stay tuned for more details on that soon!
You can sign up on our Facebook page here.
Catch up on other editions of the show:
- Mirinda Carfrae Joins Us from Boulder
- Erin Carson Gets Us Ready for Tri Season
- Tim O’Donnell On Kona Success, Injury, Family, and More
- Kona Special: Dave Scott and Mark Allen
- Strength Training for Triathletes with Erin Carson
- Sam Long and Tyler Butterfield on Bike Training, Gear Disasters, and Making It as a Pro
- Flora Duffy on Returning to Racing, Building to the Olympics, and More
- Gerry Rodrigues: The Open-Water Swimming Expert Answers Your Questions
- Chris Leiferman and Kennett Peterson Share Their Training Secrets Ahead of Their Kona Debuts
- Siri Lindley on Endless Positivity, Facing Fears, Coaching Pros, Cracking Kona, and More
- Ben Hoffman & Joe Gambles on Fatherhood, Kona, And Nutrition
- Rachel Joyce & Lauren Brandon discuss IM Boulder, pregnancy, and motivation.
- Dave Scott & Craig “Crowie” Alexander on bricks, carbs, and what makes a world champ.
- Matt Hanson & Tim O’Donnell on Ironman Boulder podium finishes, recovery, life balance, and nutrition.