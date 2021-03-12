Save the Date: Triathlete Gatorade Gx Zwift Ride

Join us next Wednesday, Mar. 17, at 9.30 a.m. MT/11.30 a.m. ET on Zwift to hear about the new Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App. We’ll be hosting a Triathlete Zwift ride with the folks from Gatorade who created the Sweat Patch. Make sure to join the VeloNews Discord channel (our sister brand) so you can jump into the live chat. Joining us on the the ride will be Dr. Matt Pahnke of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and Xavi Cortadellas of Gatorade Design and Innovation. To sign up for the ride, click here.

If sweat testing and hydration is something that’s always interested you, now’s your chance to find out more. Knowing more about your sweat rate and how much sodium you lose when you train can really help you dial in your training and race fueling. Every athlete is unique, which means hydration requires a personalized approach. Come ride with Triathlete and Gatorade to learn about the new Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch and Gx app and how they can help you.

Last week, Dr. Pahnke and Cortadellas did a private Meetup ride and Zoom call with Triathlete members, who were sent a swag pack with the Sweat Patch and other Gatorade product. The Gx Sweat Patches are available now on Gatorade.com and the Gx app is available in the Apple app store.