Racing USAT Nationals? Take Your Cover Photo With Us

This weekend, 6,000 U.S. age-groupers will race in Milwaukee to compete for national titles at the long-running USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships. And we’ll be there—with a few fun perks for our members and for those racing.

Triathlete members: Come find us at the expo, show me proof of your membership, and get a free (and exclusive) “I TRI MKE” t-shirt. Spoiler: There are only 50 t-shirts available, and they’ll go to the first 50 members to come find us.

Not a member yet? You’re in luck! USAT members have access to a free Triathlete membership—which includes a Triathlete subscription, exclusive digital content on Triathlete, gear discounts, expert Q&As, and more. Check out all the amazing benefits. All you have to do is activate your Triathlete membership.

Ready? Sign up your free Triathlete membership!

Take your cover photo: We’ll also be handing out copies of the magazine and giving you a chance to take your photo on a massive mock cover (seen above)—designed to highlight your achievements, commemorate a “collector’s edition” of the magazine, and give you a unique way to remember your trip to the national championships. Snap your picture-perfect cover shot, tag us on social media, and use #USATAGNC—we’ll be sharing some of our favorites.

Run with us: Plus, we’ll be meeting up for a short shakeout jog on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the start of the Hank Aaron State Trail on E. Clybourn Street in front of the expo. Shake out the nerves, get ready for the big day, and ask us any questions you want. And, you can claim one of the first t-shirts!

RUN:

Friday, Aug. 6 @ 8:30 a.m.

Entrance of Hank Aaron State Trail on E. Clybourn Street

EXPO:

Get your t-shirt & take your cover photo!

Friday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then, race as fast as you can—and let us know how it goes! (Bonus: Upgrade to be an Outside+ member and you’ll also get a free FinisherPix photo package annually as part of your Outside+ membership. We’ll be sharing a photo gallery on Monday.) #USATAGNC