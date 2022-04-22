A Running List of the Pros Not Starting St. George
We've got the who and why on the pros who won't be toeing the line at the Ironman World Championship.
With the clock ticking towards the start gun at the 2021 Ironman World Championship in St. George, Utah on May 7, the pressure is mounting to get to the line fit, healthy, and ready to race. Between COVID, travel complications, three years off, and the regular pressures of a world championship race, it’s starting to seem like just making it to the start may be the biggest hurdle of all for our pro athletes.
Can’t keep up with all the announcements of who’s dropping out? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a running Ironman St. George pro did-not-start list—and we’ll keep this updated as more news comes in. And, anyway, we’re all waiting to see if Cam Wurf decides to take a break from pro cycling and jump in.
The Women
- Lucy Charles-Barclay: Announced a hip stress fracture in early April
- Mirinda Carfrae: Off the official Ironman start list released earlier this week; presumably still returning to form post-pregnancy
- Imogen Simmonds: Surgery on a labrum tear in her hip in February
- Carrie Lester: Off the official Ironman start list; has said won’t be racing in St. George
- Sarah Crowley: Staying in Australia
- Teresa Adam: Starting season after
- Hannah Wells (now Hannah Berry): Starting season after
- Michelle Vesterby: Pregnant
- Kim Morrison: Pregnant
- Sarah Piampiano: Retired
The Men
- Jan Frodeno: Announced a partial Achilles tear in mid-April
- Patrick Lange: Broken shoulder joint following a bike crash in late February
- Tim O’Donnell: Still recovering and returning to racing post-heart attack
- Javier Gomez: COVID
- Joe Skipper: COVID
- Josh Amberger: Visa issues trying to come into the U.S. back in March
- Rasmus Svenningsson: Hit by a van and fractured collar bone in February
- Tim Van Berkel: Staying in Australia
- Andi Boecherer: Racing Challenge Roth instead before retiring
