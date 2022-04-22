A Running List of the Pros Not Starting St. George

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With the clock ticking towards the start gun at the 2021 Ironman World Championship in St. George, Utah on May 7, the pressure is mounting to get to the line fit, healthy, and ready to race. Between COVID, travel complications, three years off, and the regular pressures of a world championship race, it’s starting to seem like just making it to the start may be the biggest hurdle of all for our pro athletes.

Can’t keep up with all the announcements of who’s dropping out? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a running Ironman St. George pro did-not-start list—and we’ll keep this updated as more news comes in. And, anyway, we’re all waiting to see if Cam Wurf decides to take a break from pro cycling and jump in.

The Women

Lucy Charles-Barclay: Announced a hip stress fracture in early April

Mirinda Carfrae: Off the official Ironman start list released earlier this week; presumably still returning to form post-pregnancy

Imogen Simmonds: Surgery on a labrum tear in her hip in February

Carrie Lester: Off the official Ironman start list; has said won’t be racing in St. George

Sarah Crowley: Staying in Australia

Teresa Adam: Starting season after

Hannah Wells (now Hannah Berry): Starting season after

Michelle Vesterby: Pregnant

Kim Morrison: Pregnant

Sarah Piampiano: Retired

The Men

