Pride 2021: Transathlete.com Founded by Triathlete Chris Mosier

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Launched by groundbreaking athlete Chris Mosier, Transathlete.com is a one-stop shop for information on trans inclusion in sports. A trans man and accomplished triathlete, Mosier has broken down many barriers. He was a primary driver of change in the IOC standards regarding inclusivity in competition, and in 2015 he became the first trans man to compete against cis men in a world championship race. He’s the first known transgender athlete to compete in the Olympic trials, and he’s even graced the pages of ESPN’s Body Issue.

When not competing, Chris is an outspoken advocate for trans inclusion in sports, and Transathlete.com has aggregated for athletes and allies alike. The website offers everything from a glossary of terms to know to a state by state breakdown of policies for trans participation in sports.

Looking to take action? Visit the site’s action page to view the status of discriminatory legislation across the country and what you can do to help defeat these bills.

