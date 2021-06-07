Pride 2021: Stamina Racing Collective Breaks Down Barriers

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Founded in 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stamina Racing Collective is a non-profit FTW (Femme, Trans, Women) race team in that competes in road, gravel, cyclocross and mountain biking.

Currently, just 15% of USA Cycling registered competitors are in women’s fields, and even less across all BIPOC groups, with estimates in the 8%-10% range. To address this, Stamina Racing Collective brings a three-tiered approach of mentorship, accessibility, and community development to break down barriers that often lead to the exclusion of these groups.

Actions can include everything from covering racing start-up costs with a specific focus on BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, to publishing reports on factors that limit participation from under-represented communities, to consulting with race promoters to implement more inclusive policies at their events. Through their efforts they have become a leading advocate for systemic change in biking racing.

To support their work both on and off the course, you can donate to them here.