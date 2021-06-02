Pride 2021: Run the Pride 5K

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Pride 5k

Running to promote mental health and safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

Founded by nonbinary runner Nikki Hiltz, the Pride 5k is a virtual event to raise money for the Trevor Project. Nikki Hiltz is a six-time All-American collegiate athlete who came out as a lesbian in 2014 and non-binary this past March.

All proceeds of the virtual race, which attracted thousands of runners last year, are donated to the Trevor Project. Founded in 1998, The Trevor Project provides essential resources to the LBGTQ+ community, including guides on coming out and suicide prevention. The organization conducts important research and advocacy that is essential to saving the lives of those in the LBGTQ+ community.

A recent Trevor Project study found that 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. Oftentimes this is due to harassment and bullying, or even discriminatory policies and laws that target LGBTQ+ youth.

Sign up here for the Pride 5k, which takes place on July 17. Or donate directly to the Trevor Project here.