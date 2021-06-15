Pride 2021: RIDE Group is a Resource for the Cycling Industry

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Founded by trans athlete and longtime cycling industry pro Molly Cameron, Riders Inspiring Diversity and Equality (RIDE) is a newly formed organization that aims to become a leading resource for the cycling industry to build a more inclusive culture for the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to Cameron, RIDE’s team includes lawyer and DEI expert Christine Kalkschmid, professor and ethics expert Dr. Cara Gillis, and organizer/policy expert Vivian Satterfield. Drawing from their collective expertise, RIDE will interface with the outdoor sports industry to break down barriers for LGBTQ+ athletes through education, training, assessments, and the development and implementation of strategic action plans.

Right now, RIDE is seeking funds to get this organization up and running for long-term success. Lend your support here.