Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

Pride 2021: RIDE Group is a Resource for the Cycling Industry

Creating a cycling community where people can simply be themselves.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Founded by trans athlete and longtime cycling industry pro Molly Cameron, Riders Inspiring Diversity and Equality (RIDE) is a newly formed organization that aims to become a leading resource for the cycling industry to build a more inclusive culture for the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to Cameron, RIDE’s team includes lawyer and DEI expert Christine Kalkschmid, professor and ethics expert Dr. Cara Gillis, and organizer/policy expert Vivian Satterfield. Drawing from their collective expertise, RIDE will interface with the outdoor sports industry to break down barriers for LGBTQ+ athletes through education, training, assessments, and the development and implementation of strategic action plans.

Right now, RIDE is seeking funds to get this organization up and running for long-term success. Lend your support here.

Stay On Topic