Pride 2021: A Special Series Celebrating Nonprofits Working for Inclusivity

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Athlete Ally

Advocates for equal access in all sports

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, access to sports isn’t guaranteed. Thirty-two states have passed or introduced legislation that bans participation. Elsewhere, hostile coaches and locker room environments turn away LGBTQ+ athletes, denying them the opportunity to enjoy the sports they love and benefit from the fitness, community, and other benefits inherent in an active lifestyle.

Athlete Ally is the leading voice for LGBTQ+ folx in sports. Its initiatives include organizing training for coaches and teams on how to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ athletes; commissioning studies to understand the unique barriers LGBTQ+ people in sports face; and rallying the sports community to fight back against discriminatory bills that would restrict access and limit participation.

Join the Athlete Ally community by signing its Equality Pledge: “To lead your athletic community to respect and welcome all persons, regardless of their perceived or actual sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”