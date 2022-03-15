Our ‘Win This Bike’ Contest Is Back!

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

If one of the coolest perks of this job is getting to test and try out new gear, then one of the most fun parts of the job is giving that stuff away to other triathletes.

When I was just getting started in the sport, people gave me lots of stuff. A friend loaned me her bike indefinitely. (In all fairness, she had done one of those multi-day coast rides and didn’t want to get back in the saddle for a while.) Someone else sold me an old wetsuit for $50. I biked around in t-shirts and the one pair of cycling shorts I owned—which a roommate helped me sew up when I tore them. Friends of friends got me into gyms and pools, gave me rides to races and training spots, and shared discounted race entries.

Paying it forward is a fundamental part of triathlon. We all had people help us out and, if we want new people to love the sport too, then we’ve got to help them out—passing off extra pairs of shoes and old wetsuits, sharing routes and local secrets, and taking a friend just getting into the sport out for their first ride or open-water swim.

Sometimes, here at Triathlete, we get to take that to the next level. Last magazine issue, we gave a total newbie $600 to get to a start line. This time, we took one regular, middle-of-the-pack triathlete and gave him the benefit of our full resources with a bike fitting, expert recommendations, and the fanciest gear for his target race to see just how much it might help his training and performance. Check out what we set him up with here.

On Team Triathlete, our new members’ group with access to experts and a community of other triathletes, we’ve also been doing a number of giveaways to get the team ready for their race season. (Not a member of Team Triathlete? Join Outside+ to get all the benefits).

And now we’re running our annual Win This Bike contest. Every year we give away a brand-new, top-end bike to one very lucky athlete. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a Navy doctor who was randomly picked to win the bike. This year, it could be you. Entries will be open until April 30, and then one winner will be randomly selected to win a Quintana Roo V-PR in their size, worth $11,400, as seen on our cover!

All we ask is that if you win, you pay it forward.

