Our Favorite Outside+ Perk: Join Us for Free for Hawaii From Home

In the midst of the pandemic last year, with IRL races all canceled and our chances of racing again seeming a long way off, the Triathlete team launched its first virtual tri challenge: Hawaii From Home. Taking place during what would have been the biggest week of the tri calendar—Kona race week—participants were invited to cover the full Iron-distance (2.4 mile swim; 112 mile bike; 26.2 mile run) over the course of the week, logging their miles as they did them.

Six-time Ironman world champion Dave Scott helped athletes map out their training and shared tips about the best way to tackle race week, which culminated in a race weekend where he encouraged athletes to set up a race simulation-type brick. Plus, we had pros Lauren Brandon, Tyler Butterfield, and Rachel Joyce give training and technical advice on how to break up the swim, bike, and run sections for the week so that athletes could tackle the 140.6 mile-seven day challenge.

In a year that came with much disappointment, Hawaii From Home was a welcome celebration of all that is great about our sport—so it is with much excitement that we will continue to provide it as an Outside+ perk this year. All of our Outside+ members get access to lots of great things—training plans through Today’s Plan, two books from VeloPress, magazine subscriptions, gear discounts—but one of our favorite perks is free entry to one event per year, like Roll Massif’s cycling events and the one and only Hawaii From Home. While qualifying for Kona can be a lofty goal for many, Hawaii From Home requires no qualification and is as inclusive, welcoming, and fun as any triathlon you’ll ever do IRL. You can sign up as an individual and tackle it all yourself or, if you’d prefer, you can complete it as a relay and opt to cover just one of the sports with two friends. Stay tuned for more details this summer on how to enter the 2021 Hawaii From Home challenge.

LEARN MORE: Welcome to Outside+