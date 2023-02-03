Olympic Runner Colleen Quigley is Turning to Triathlon

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Olympian Colleen Quigley has caught the triathlon bug. The Oregon-based steeplechaser announced today via social media that she is making the leap to triathlon.

The Olympian has teased interest in multisport on social media with images of her cross-training with swimming and biking while overcoming running injuries.

Colleen Quigley’s Steeplechase Success

As a collegiate runner at Florida State University, Quigley went on to earn nine All-American honors and a NCAA Championship title in 2015.

Post-grad, Quigley made Team USA for the 2016 Rio Olympics and placed eighth in the 3000 meter steeplechase Olympic finals. After the Olympics Quigley and her relay team set the still-standing world record for the 4×1500 meter relay in 2020.

Since then, Quigley has faced a number of run-related injuries such as hamstring strains that have caused her to focus on cross training like swimming and biking.

Getting Bitten By The Bug

In 2015, Quigley focused on swimming to maintain her fitness while rehabbing a hamstring injury and plantar fasciitis. To stay fit for the Olympics, Quigley put in two to three hours of swim training per day, according to social media posts.

Throughout 2022, Quigley began exploring cycling as a way to cross-train while she focused on rehabbing another run-related injury. Multiple social media posts of Quigley cruising around Oregon on her Felt road bike can be seen on her Instagram.

Quigley said via her newsletter: “I’ve been wondering what it would be like to train for and race a triathlon for years. It’s time to find out! Going through the process of training for this race has been nothing short of enlightening for me and I’m really proud of the work I’ve done both physically, mentally, and emotionally to get [to a triathlon start line].”

Quigley’s First Tri

The world record holder plans to dive into her first tri at the Tritonman draft-legal development race in San Diego, California on February 11. She still plans to race track and field through 2024, where Paris will still remain her goal.

Quigley says she is using this race as her first shot at earning her pro license in triathlon. To do so, she must be in the top three amateurs at Tritonman and within 5% of the winning amateur time, according to USA Triathlon’s elite license criteria.

While her steeplechase days are not yet over, Quigley is committed to making her entrance to triathlon more than just a one-time event.

“My main goals are to have fun, explore this new sport, and stay open to and curious about the new challenges it will bring,” Quigley said via her newsletter announcement. “But you know I also want that top three spot!”

A Familiar Story

Quigley is not the first elite runner-turned-triathlete. Numerous former elite runners have looked for success at the pro level in triathlon: