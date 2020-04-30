Now You Can Personalize Your Triathlete Content

You might have noticed the Triathlete website got a makeover recently. One of the most exciting things is a new ability for you to get exactly the content you want — and not just from us, but from all our partner brands: VeloNews, PodiumRunner, and Women’s Running.

Amazing, you’re saying, but how does it all work?

First, you have to create your free account. (See that “Join” button up in the top right corner of the site. Click on it.) Then you can personalize, save, and favorite. Let’s walk through the basics.

Personalization



When you sign up, you can tell us what you’re most interested in. Then, we’ll deliver it straight to your personalized homepage—that’s My Feed. Don’t worry if you change your mind. It’s easy to update your preferences by going to My Profile.

You can always go see your personalized homepage by going to your profile and clicking My Feed.

Bookmarking

If you’re logged in, you can also save your favorite articles, workouts, or recipes to revisit later. Once you click the bookmark icon, they’re saved in your account under My Bookmarks.

Thumbs Up & Down



You can also tell us what you want to see more or less of with a thumbs up or thumbs down. (Don’t worry, we won’t be offended.) Your personalized feed, though, will take your preferences into account when delivering content. You can always change your mind later too: Just go to My Feed settings in My Profile.

Triathlete Homepage



Navigate back to the regular Triathlete homepage by simply clicking the logo at the top of the page. And get back to My Feed with a click of the avatar icon in the top right.

Our Brands



Triathlete is a part of Pocket Outdoor Media, which means you get great content from a bunch of places: PodiumRunner, Women’s Running, and VeloNews. And My Feed will remain consistent across all of our sites, so you can login to any of them with your same username and password, and save content across brands.

Now, get reading!