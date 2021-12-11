News & Notes: 70.3s to Be Streamed, Sportskind of the Year, and Vince Luis Bruised After Crash

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Vincent Luis offers update on injuries after being hit by car

After one of the more unbelievable turn of events in a race this year (or ever), French pro Vincent Luis posted that he had “a couple of bruises” following being hit by a car during the Indian Wells 70.3 last Sunday, which he went on to finish second in. The 2019 ITU World Champion shared a video recapping his debut half-Ironman, sharing that the incident occurred when he was leading the race with about 15 kilometers to go on the bike. “The lead car took a wrong turn and then I got hit by a car,” he said. “I hit the deck pretty hard. It was tough, but I just jumped back on my bike.” Luis managed to finish on the podium behind Lionel Sanders, despite significant road rash and cuts to his face, hands, and arms. “I had some bad luck,” he said, “but I’m sure I can improve next time.”

Nominations open for USAT Coach of the Year

Think your coach is the best of the best? Nominate him or her for USAT Coach of the Year by Dec. 31. Coaches will be honored in eight award categories, with winners selected by a panel of experts and picked based on their honors/recognition, performance of the athletes they coach, as well as service to the sport, athlete testimony, and coaching character. Nominations can be made with online form at this link.

Top paratriathletes nominated for sports awards

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced nominees across six Paralympic Sport Awards categories, which includes two paratriathletes: Spain’s Susana Rodriguez, who has been nominated for the best female prize, and Jetze Plat of the Netherlands on the men’s side. Both earned gold in Tokyo in paratriathlon; Rodriquez, a three-time world champion, earned top honors in the women’s visually impaired division (and also worked as a frontline doctor during the pandemic, even appearing on the cover of Time earlier this year). For his part, Plat defended his men’s wheelchair paratri title in Tokyo, before claiming road race and time trial para cycling gold medals. The Paralympic Sport Awards will be featured on the IPC’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page on Dec. 16.

Kristian Blummenfelt inks deal with Asics

Kristian Blummenfelt is officially an Asics athlete. After winning gold in Tokyo (and several other races) wearing the brand’s supershoe, Metaspeed Sky, the Norwegian announced he signed with the company earlier this week. “For me, running is freedom and allows me to disconnect from the world. It calms down my thoughts and, although it’s such a simple activity, it helps me to find the balance between body and mind,” the 27-year-old posted. “I’m really excited to be joining the Asics Team. The brand philosophy of ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’ resonates with me a lot.”

Outside Interactive joins forces with Ironman to broadcast 70.3

Triathlete’s parent company, Outside Interactive, Inc. has forged a five-year partnership with the Ironman Group. The agreement will bring global live and video on demand coverage of Ironman 70.3 events to Outside through 2026, with a lineup that starts with 12 events in 2022, including the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. The races will be broadcast live and for free across Outside’s multiple platforms, including web, mobile, and connected TV apps. Stay tuned for more details in the new year on the full race line-up and how to watch.

Clever young cyclist earns humanity award

Hannah Jordan has been living with a rare mitochondrial disease that requires her to use a feeding tube since she was six years old. But that hasn’t stopped Jordan, now 20, from excelling first as a triathlete and later as a cyclist—even going on to win a world junior title. Now, she’s being recognized on a much grander stage. This week, Jordan, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was given the Best of Sportskind award during the USA Today Best of Humankind Awards, not necessarily for her impressive athletic resume, but more because she designed a special cycling shirt to accommodate her feeding tube, a product she hopes will help others who want to stay active despite needing a tube. Jordan, who received more than 70,000 votes to win the award, earned $1,000 to help fund her cause.

